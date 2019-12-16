HOUSTON, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brazil-Texas Chamber of Commerce (BRATECC) has selected Radix Engineering & Software for its first-ever Entrepreneur Award. BRATECC is the leading non-profit chamber in the U.S. for advancing energy-related trade and investment between Brazil and the United States. The BRATECC awards celebrate companies from Brazil that have established offices and successful business cases with major clients in the U.S.



BRATECC established the awards in 2018. ExxonMobil Brazil president Carla Lacerda was named Person of the Year and Petrobras was selected as Company of the Year. In 2019, BRATECC added the Entrepreneur Award, honoring small- and medium-sized businesses. Radix was recognized for expanding its Engineering, Software, and OT/IT Consulting business into new markets.

Cid Silveira, BRATECC Executive Director, said: “To start a business in the U.S., where competition is strong, companies must be exceptional. Radix’ outstanding technology has been vital to their success. Since establishing a U.S. presence in 2013, Radix Engineering has grown substantially, adding Transportation, Pulp & Paper, and Educational projects to its Oil & Gas and Chemicals core business. Radix has been a key partner with BRATECC in strategizing how to grow its business in the U.S.”

Said Flávio Guimarães, CEO of Radix US and a founding partner of Radix in Brazil: “Radix established our U.S. office late in 2013 at the request of a Houston-based client. That year and the following ones turned out to be tough years for the Oil & Gas market, which spurred us to look for projects in new industries. We were successful, even in the challenging economy, because we offer a unique skillset -- engineering expertise, custom software development, advanced analytics and OT and IT experience in one company. We understand the real needs of customers and design solutions that combine these skill sets to help clients increase operating efficiency while reducing costs and risks. We’ve grown our business by 35-40% a year, and also started to execute projects in Canada, Singapore, and Australia.”

The BRATECC awards ceremony will take place on Monday, March 9th, , 2020 The date was selected to coincide with CERAWeek , the world’s premier energy event. The BRATECC awards will see 400 invitees from all over the world, including Brazilian Ministry of Science, Technology, Innovation and Communications, and first Brazilian astronaut trained by NASA, Minister Marcos Pontes, and Minister Tarcísio de Freitas, the Brazilian Minister of Infrastructure. Also being recognized during the event will be Equinor, 2019 Company of the Year, and Décio Oddone, Director-General of Agência Nacional de Petróleo (ANP) as 2019 Person of the Year.

About Radix Engineering & Software

Founded in Brazil in 2010, Radix Engineering & Software ( www.radixeng.com ) is a privately-held engineering, software, and Industrial OT/ IT Consulting company that provides technology-based solutions to industrial (O&G, Chemicals, Power, Metals & Mining, Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverage) and non-industrial (Transportation, Education, Health Care, Financial, Entertainment) customers. Radix has been named “Top 10 Best Companies to Work For” in Brazil for the last 10 years, "Top 10 Best Company to Work for Telecom and IT" and “Top 15 Best Place to Work for in Latin America”. The company is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with regional offices in São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Houston, TX and Atlanta GA, USA.

About BRATECC

BRATECC ( www.BrazilTexas.org ) is a non-profit organization founded in 2001 to build relationships and promote commercial trade and commerce between Brazil and Texas. BRATECC provides impactful events, meetings, and trade missions with strategic business leaders, elected officials, government regulators, ministers, and leading commercial players throughout Texas and Brazil. Board members are drawn from business and energy leaders such as Petrobras, ExxonMobil, United Airlines, Schlumberger, FTI Consulting, White & Case, PFK, Apolo Tubulars, Rice University, BP and Chevron.

For more information contact:

Radix Company Contact:

Ana Carolina Parreira Ferraz Mastrangelo, ana.mastrangelo@radixeng.com

Radix Engineering, + (832) 377-9601

BRATECC Contact:

Cid Silveira, contact@braziltexas.org , +1(713) 783-9299 Ext: 4

Media Contact:

Becky Stevens, becky.stevens@virtualmarketing-pr.com

Virtual Marketing +1 (713) 444-6860