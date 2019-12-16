PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certify, the leading online spend management solution, announces that it has been named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled SMB Travel and Expense Management Applications 2019 Vendor Assessment.



Certify was positioned as a Leader in travel and expense solutions for small to mid-size businesses based on a thorough review of the solution’s technology capabilities, product features, and professional services. IDC analysts also spoke with several of Certify’s more than 4,000 customers as part of the assessment process. The IDC MarketScape noted Certify’s deep portfolio of functionality, as well as the solution’s scalability and reporting capabilities, as some of its key strengths.

“Rapidly-growing companies are often faced with the choice of a solution with a broad range of functionality and scalability to support their future requirements, or one that has a deep understanding of their specific current needs,” said Kevin Permenter, research manager at IDC. “Certify is well-placed to cater to both of these requirements and work with organizations as they scale. This factor was key in our decision to position Certify as a Leader in the 2019 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled SMB Travel and Expense Management Applications Vendor Assessment. A company looking for a flexible solution with global functionality should certainly consider Certify in its vendor selection process.”

“Certify has customers that use our travel and expense management solutions in more than 100 countries, which certainly demonstrates our ability to support distributed global organizations,” said Kenny Eon, general manager of Certify. “However, we also understand that many emerging organizations don’t have the in-house resources to implement and support complex solutions. Certify was created to offer the deep capabilities that international organizations need, while still being easy to implement and support. We’re delighted that the IDC MarketScape has recognized this approach by positioning us as a Leader in the field.”

An excerpt copy of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SaaS and Cloud-Enabled SMB Travel and Expense Management Applications 2019 Vendor Assessment [doc # US45655119, December 2019] can be downloaded here .

About Certify

Certify is the leading online spend management solution for companies of all sizes. Organizations worldwide book travel, complete expense reports, and digitize the procure-to-pay process quickly and easily using Certify cloud and mobile applications. For more information about Certify, please call 1-207-773-6100 or visit www.certify.com .

About the IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

