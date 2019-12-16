DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. (NYSE American: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) today announced the closing of the sale of approximately 38 acres (the “Land Sale”), for approximately $6.4 million, or approximately $167,000 per acre, to a regional developer of primarily multi-family residential projects. The Land Sale was completed by the venture that was formed in October 2019 when the Company sold the controlling interest in the entity that held the remaining land portfolio (the “Land JV”). Pursuant to the Land JV structure, the proceeds from the Land Sale will be distributed in accordance with the distribution priority in the applicable operating agreement of the Land JV. CTO has a retained interest in the Land JV.



The land parcel in the December 2019 Land Sale is located on the east side of Interstate 95 along the eastern side of Clyde Morris Boulevard, directly adjacent to the B Braun distribution center, just south of the intersection with LPGA Boulevard. The buyer intends to develop the parcel as a multi-family project with commercial retail space fronting Clyde Morris Boulevard.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of more than 1.8 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and approximately 22% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE). Visit our website at www.ctlc.com .

