BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE:HYB) announced today the following dividends to be paid on the Fund’s common stock:

TypeDividend
Per Share
Ex-Dividend
Date
Record
Date
Payment
Date
Special$.05512/30/1912/31/191/31/20
Regular$.055
2/13/202/14/202/28/20

Shareholders will be paid a special dividend of $.055 per share on January 31, 2020.  The Fund will pay a regular monthly dividend of $.055 per share on February 28, 2020.

The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund’s investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). As of September 30, 2019, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.1 trillion of assets, including approximately $16.9 billion of “high yield” investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.


Ellen E. Terry, President
Telephone: 617-263-6400
www.newamerica-hyb.com

 