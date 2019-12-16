BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New America High Income Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE:HYB) announced today the following dividends to be paid on the Fund’s common stock:
|Type
|Dividend
Per Share
|Ex-Dividend
Date
|Record
Date
|Payment
Date
|Special
|$.055
|12/30/19
|12/31/19
|1/31/20
|Regular
|$.055
|2/13/20
|2/14/20
|2/28/20
Shareholders will be paid a special dividend of $.055 per share on January 31, 2020. The Fund will pay a regular monthly dividend of $.055 per share on February 28, 2020.
The New America High Income Fund, Inc. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company with a leveraged capital structure. The Fund’s investment adviser is T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (“T. Rowe Price”). As of September 30, 2019, T. Rowe Price and its affiliates managed approximately $1.1 trillion of assets, including approximately $16.9 billion of “high yield” investments. T. Rowe Price has provided investment advisory services to investment companies since 1937.
Ellen E. Terry, President
Telephone: 617-263-6400
www.newamerica-hyb.com
The New America High Income Fund, Inc.
Boston, Massachusetts, UNITED STATES
Ellen E. Terry, President
Telephone: 617-263-6400
www.newamerica-hyb.com