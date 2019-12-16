Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States. This news release does

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Finco Corp. (TSX-V: AFCC) (“AFCC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated October 7, 2019, it completed the redemption of all of its outstanding 6.75% convertible senior unsecured debentures maturing on June 30, 2022 (the “Debentures”), in accordance with the terms of the indenture dated June 23, 2017.



On October 7, 2019, the Company issued a redemption notice in respect of the outstanding principal amount of $30,615,000.00 Debentures. The Debentures were redeemed today at a redemption price equal to the aggregate of 103% of $1,000 and all accrued and unpaid interest thereon. All interest on the Debentures ceased to be payable from and after today.

About Automotive Finco Corp.

Automotive Finco Corp. is a high growth specialty finance company focused exclusively on the auto retail sector. Through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, AFCC has exposure to a business providing long term, debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships across the globe, with an initial focus on Canada. In addition to its interest in Automotive Finance LP, AFCC may also pursue other direct investments and financing opportunities across the auto retail sector.

For further information, please refer to AFCC’s website: www.autofincocorp.com .

For further information, please contact:

Kuldeep Billan, Email: kbillan@autofincocorp.com

