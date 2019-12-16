Houston, TX, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belmont Village Senior Living Co-Founder and CEO Patricia Will is among an exclusive list of 25 women who were honored at BisNow’s Inaugural Houston Power Women event on December 11 at the Hilton Americas. The event brought together some of the city's most powerful and influential women in commercial real estate to recognize them and their accomplishments. Honorees shared their stories and discussed strategies in the recruitment and advancement of women in the industry.

“I’m honored to be included among these leaders who have made notable strides in their careers and industry,” said Patricia Will. “The Power Women event is a great way to cultivate a pipeline for female leaders in all business sectors.”

Will founded Belmont Village Senior Living in 1997 after realizing that there wasn’t a place with the capabilities to effectively care for her mother-in-law who had early stage Alzheimer’s disease. She turned her background in healthcare development to senior living and, after much research and input from university experts, Will and her partners opened the first Belmont Village community in the West University area of Houston in 1998. Now, more than twenty years later, the premier senior living provider operates 30 communities in eight states and one in Mexico City.

Since the 1990s, the senior living field has evolved, thanks in large part to pioneers like Will who broke new ground in terms of what was being offered and helped to shape policy that set high standards for the Assisted Living industry.

Over the past two decades, the Houston-based company has been recognized for its innovation and industry leading programs. Belmont Village created a first-of-its kind program for mild to moderate dementia in 2010 called Circle of Friends. The innovative program won the George Mason University Health Care Quality Improvement award and Argentum’s Best of the Best in Memory Care award. The company develops and operates all of its own communities, which are renowned for their distinctive design; many of the buildings have received top awards for their design, safety and sustainability.

