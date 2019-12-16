SANDY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Jazz are pleased to announce that Operation Warm as this December’s “Pass it Along.” With this month’s donation, “Pass It Along” has contributed $165,000 to local nonprofits since its inception in 2013.



In Utah, more than 95,000 children are living in poverty. Without access to basic necessities, including a coat, a child’s learning and social opportunities can be hindered. Operation Warm provides warmth, confidence, and hope to children in need through the gift of brand-new winter coats. The gift empowers children by sparking self-confidence and optimism, reminding families that there are those in the community that care about their well-being.

“The children we serve rarely are given anything that is brand new,” says Michael Andrews, Operation Warm manager of partnerships for Inter-Mountain West. “They aren’t given the opportunity to walk into a store and have someone buy them their favorite brand-new coat. A brand-new coat is important because it is more than just a coat. It not only provides warmth, but it also provides confidence and hope for that child. They deserve to know that feeling.”

“Mountain America is pleased to gift hundreds of new coats to Utah kids this winter through our support of Operation Warm,” says Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “A new warm coat boosts self-esteem and helps kids get to school during the cold months, allowing them to succeed academically and socially. Thank you, Operation Warm, for the significant impact you are making in our community.”

Operation Warm received tickets to the December 13, 2019, Utah Jazz game against the Golden State Warriors, where representatives from Mountain America Credit Union and the Utah Jazz presented a $5,000 check to Operation Warm.

Additionally, Mountain America has launched a “Hero for Warmth” campaign to benefit Operation Warm by raising funds for an additional 600 coats for children in need. To gift a new coat today, visit www.operationwarm.org/macu.

Fans are encouraged to nominate local charitable groups that they feel go above and beyond in giving back to the community via www.utahjazz.com/passitalong. One winner is announced each month, from November through March 2020, for a total of $25,000 donated to five deserving organizations.

This season’s first “Pass It Along” recipient was USANA Kids Eat.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 870,000 members and $9 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union assists members on the right path to help them identify and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 95 branches across five states, thousands of shared-branching locations nationwide and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .

About the Utah Jazz

Founded as the 18th member of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 1974, and located in Salt Lake City since 1979, the Utah Jazz are committed to excellence as a team and in the community. On the court, the Jazz are the second-winningest team in the NBA over the last 30 years, having won nine division titles and two Western Conference championships along with 16 seasons of 50-plus wins, and are supported by one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports. Away from the court, the Jazz are very active in the local community and have assisted a multitude of organizations and worthy causes by way of charitable donations, service and grants through Larry H. Miller Charities. The Utah Jazz also operate the Junior Jazz program, the largest and longest-running youth basketball league in the NBA, featuring more than 60,000 players and an additional 13,000 volunteers who take part annually across seven states. For more information on the Utah Jazz, visit www.utahjazz.com.

Media Contact:

Tony Rasmussen

801-325-6430

trasmussen@macu.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ace9018f-645c-4bf1-a1e4-2486340de9e4