LOS ANGELES, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USC Marshall School of Business Master of Science in Social Entrepreneurship (MSSE) alumna Laura Hertz (‘17) has been named one of Forbes Magazine’s 30 under 30 in the social entrepreneurs category for 2020. Hertz is co-founder and CEO of Gifts for Good , a Los Angeles-based, online corporate gifting company that curates and customizes premium, posh, and purposeful gifts that give back.



“We’re so proud of Laura for being recognized as a Forbes 30 under 30 social entrepreneur, and for all of the other inspiring accomplishments she has achieved since completing our program just two years ago,” said Adlai Wertman, David C. Bohnett professor of Social Entrepreneurship and academic director of the Master of Science in Social Entrepreneurship at USC Marshall School of Business. “We’re honored to have played a small but vital role in her success as a social entrepreneur and can’t wait to see what else the future holds for her and her incredible organization.”

The Forbes 30 under 30 list is an annual celebration of young entrepreneurs, investors, and industry leaders. Each year, experts in 20 fields narrow down more than 15,000 nominations to a final list of 600 honorees.

“I was drawn to the Master of Science in Social Entrepreneurship program at USC because of the fact that it is a one of the only graduate degrees worldwide that directly addresses social entrepreneurship,” stated Hertz. “It provided me with the business acumen I needed to successfully launch and scale my social enterprise. I am forever indebted to the faculty at MSSE who empowered me to pursue my passion of doing good while teaching me how to also do well.”

About the Master of Science in Social Entrepreneurship Program

The Master of Science in Social Entrepreneurship (MSSE) program provides students the essential business and entrepreneurship skills to make an impact in issue areas like poverty alleviation, health care, gender equity, education and sustainability. Solving world problems is no longer solely the province of social workers and policy professionals. Today’s complex problems require business acumen and leadership to provide sustainable change.

Whether for-profit or nonprofit, enterprises that balance social missions with financial missions can offer innovative antidotes to problems in education, health care, poverty and health. Social entrepreneurs are designing and managing these impact organizations. From global microfinance to mission-based pharmaceutical companies to local workforce development programs, enterprises and programs across the globe "look, smell and taste" like businesses while holding social mission as the driving force.

With a Master of Science in Social Entrepreneurship from the USC Marshall School of Business, students will experience a business education geared to the unique aspects of social impact. Students will be prepared uniquely to become a leader in the field and learn to balance their head and heart as they embark on a career with meaning and attack the most pressing global challenges.

