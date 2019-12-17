VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photon Control Inc. (“Photon Control” or the “Company”) (TSX: PHO), a leading developer and supplier of optical measurement technologies to the global semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce an expansion of its addressable market with a new product launched by Union Medical Co. Ltd. (“Union Medical”), a major Korean manufacturer producing laser, electrosurgical and other aesthetic equipment.



The Company’s optical sensors and systems have been designed into Union Medical’s high-frequency hyperthermia cancer treatment medical device, Neo Thermos, which is used to treat tumors without affecting normal cells. Photon Control’s temperature sensor systems are used to monitor the patient’s temperature during the treatment, and its fiber optic technology is immune to the radio frequency (“RF”) generated from the device.

“We have taken our products to the medical industry as part of our growth strategy of increasing our addressable market,” said Nigel Hunton, Chief Executive Officer. “This expansion to the medical industry confirms our ability to leverage our technology in markets sharing similar characteristics to our core business. With a strong market position in the semiconductor industry, we plan to build on our existing technology and know-how to enter into near-adjacent markets.”

“Union Medical is pleased to work with Photon Control on its Neo Thermos medical device,” said Bong-Suek Kim, Chief Technology Officer. “Neo Thermos is an exciting innovative device for cancer treatment without affecting normal cells. Photon Control has a proven solution in the semiconductor industry for a number of years, and we are pleased with the high levels of accuracy, reliability and repeatability of their temperature sensors and systems.”

About Photon Control Inc.

Photon Control Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes a wide range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. These products are used by the world’s largest wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers and end users in the semiconductor and solid-state industries. Photon Control Inc.’s high quality products provide industry leading accuracy, speed and quality in the most extreme conditions and are backed by a team of experts providing a variety of on-site and remote services including custom design, installation, training and support. The Company is headquartered in an ISO 9001:2015 manufacturing facility in Vancouver, BC, has a sales and engineering office in San Jose, California and a sales distribution network across Asia. Photon Control Inc. is listed on TSX, trading under the symbol ‘’PHO.” Additional information about the company can be found at https://www.photoncontrol.com/investors/

