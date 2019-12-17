



Sif provides Monopiles and Transition Pieces for Saint- Nazaire Offshore Wind Farm Project

Roermond, The Netherlands – 17 December 2019. Eiffage Métal SAS awarded Sif Holding n.v. the order for the delivery of 80 monopiles and the primary steel for 80 transition pieces (77 KTon steel) for the 480 MW Saint- Nazaire offshore wind farm in France. Sif’s scope comprises manufacturing of the monopiles, storage at our MV2 facility and delivery at our deep sea quay side in 2020-2021 and the delivery of the primary steel for the transition pieces to Smulders Hoboken.

The Saint- Nazaire wind farm is situated 12-20 kilometers offshore in 12 to 25 meters water depth. Eolien Maritime France (EMF), a joint venture of EDF Renewables and Canadian energy infrastructure company Enbridge, will realize the project. It is the very first offshore wind farm project to be built in France, the commissioning of which is expected by end of 2022.





At release of Q3 trading update, the Vineyard Wind Project was still in Sif’s orderbook for 2020. Since BOEM has not issued a permit for the project, manufacturing in 2020 has become illusive. The project is still in our orderbook but no longer for 2020. Removing Vineyard from the 2020 orderbook and including Saint Nazaire as a firm contract, the orderbook for 2020 now stands at approximately 150 Kton, all as firm contracts.

Fred van Beers; CEO of Sif comments; “The Saint- Nazaire project has been on our radar screen for quite a while. It was already in our orderbook as a project under exclusive negotiations. We are happy and proud that the project kick-off is finally there and we can start production for this milestone project, which will contribute to the ambitious French offshore wind plans. We thank Eiffage for their trust in Sif and look forward to a fruitful continuation of the cooperation with them and their subsidiary Smulders Hoboken.

On Vineyard Wind, we remain in dialogue with our customer. As it is still not clear when and in what configuration the project will continue, we consider this project to be part of our mid-term opportunity list”.

