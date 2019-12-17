Polarcus Limited ("Polarcus" or the "Company") (OSE: PLCS) refers to its announcement dated 1 October 2019 regarding the expected redelivery of “Vyacheslav Tikhonov" (the “Vessel”) with effect from completion of the wide-azimuth project in the Americas (previously announced on 3 June 2019).

It has been agreed with Sovcomflot (“SCF”) to postpone the scheduled redelivery of the Vessel until 15 January 2020 while potential projects are pursued by SCF. The Vessel will remain under the ‘charter back’ to a Polarcus subsidiary during this period on amended terms.



