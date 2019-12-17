

Eurocastle Announces Settlement of Previously Announced NPL Portfolio Sale

Guernsey, 17 December 2019 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) today announces that the Company has completed the sale of its interests in Italian loan investments (the “NPL Sale”) in accordance with the terms previously announced on 18 November 2019. All conditions with respect to the tender offer announced on 18 November 2019 have now been met ahead of the closing date and record date of 6.00 p.m. (CET) today. The results of the tender offer will be announced on 18 December 2019.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited (“Eurocastle” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company, focused on Italian performing and non-performing loans, Italian loan servicing platforms and other real estate related assets in Italy. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. The Company will not currently seek material new investments from the proceeds of the realisation but, will continue to support its existing investments to the extent required in order to optimise returns and distribute cash to shareholders when available (the “Realisation Plan”). For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.