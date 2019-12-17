VMP PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT – 17 DECEMBER 2019 AT 9:45

Decisions by the Extraordinary General Meeting of VMP Plc

The Extraordinary General Meeting of VMP Plc was held on 17 December 2019 in Helsinki. The meeting approved the proposed change of the name of the company to Eezy Oyj, other proposed changes to the articles of association, and changes to the remuneration of the board members.

The name change will take effect once the changes have been entered to trade register.

Change of the company's name

The company's current auxiliary trade name Eezy was taken as the company's new name and that equivalent names will be registered as parallel names in Swedish and in English. Sections 1 and 2 of the Articles of Association were amended to read as follows:

1 § Company name

The name of the company is Eezy Oyj and the domicile of the Company is Helsinki. The parallel name of the Company in English is Eezy Plc and in Swedish Eezy Abp.

2 § The Company’s field of business

The Company’s field of business is to provide management and finance services for group companies and chain companies that provide personnel services. The Company may also act as a franchiser for the group or other chain companies, and also own shares in companies which carry on the business. The Company’s field of business includes also labour hire services, recruiting and organizational development services, services for the self-employed, services for jobseekers and entrepreneurs, training, consulting and sale of other related services. The Company may also own, control and rent real estate, buildings and shares as well as engage in security trading.

Amendment of the Articles of Association

Section 3 of the Articles of Association concerning the book-entry system was amended to remove an unnecessary reference to registration period, and Section 6 was amended to clarify the company's representation rights. Sections 3 and 6 of the Articles of Association of the company were amended to read as follows:

3 § Book-entry securities system



The shares of the Company belong to the book-entry securities system.



6 § Representation of the Company



The Company is represented by the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer, each alone, and jointly by any two (2) members of the Board of Directors.



The Board of Directors may also grant named persons representation rights or procuration rights to represent the Company either alone or jointly with another representative of the Company as defined in this article.



Remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors

The meeting decided that members of the Board of Directors will be paid the following monthly remuneration with effect from 1 January 2020:

EUR 4,000 per month for the Chairman of the Board of Directors; and

EUR 2,000 per month for each of the other members of the Board of Directors.

In addition, members of the Board's committees will be paid a meeting fee of EUR 300 per each committee meeting.

Reasonable travel expenses of the members of the Board of Directors will be compensated in accordance with the company's established practice and travel rules.

Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO

hannu.nyman@vmp.fi

Tel. + 358 (0) 50 306 9913

Certified Advisor:

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934



