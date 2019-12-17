



A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Change of management







Today, the Board of Directors has decided to appoint Henriette Hallberg Thygesen as new member of the management (Executive Board) of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S effective 1 January 2020.

Management will hereafter consist of CEO Søren Skou, CFO Carolina Dybeck Happe, Morten Engelstoft, Vincent Clerc and Henriette Hallberg Thygesen.

For further information about the new member of management, please see the enclosed appendix.

Copenhagen, 17 December 2019

Contact person:

Executive Vice President, Lars-Erik Brenøe, tel.: +45 3363 3607.

APPENDIX

Henriette Hallberg Thygesen (born 1971)

CEO of Svitzer A/S, chairman Maersk Supply Service A/S and Damco Freight Forwarding

Education:

Executive MBA, Columbia University, New York/London Business School

Ph.D. in Applied Mathematics, Copenhagen Business School

Master of Sciences, Copenhagen Business School

A.P. Moller’s Shipping Education

MBA in International Management, EU Paris and Munich

Other current management duties:

Board member Cowi Holding A/S

