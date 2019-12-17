No. 18/2019

Copenhagen, 17 December 2019

New financing arrangement being negotiated.

Lauritz.com Group A/S is negotiating a new financing arrangement for the group to be provided by new investors.

The new financing arrangement is intended to be in the form of equity to strengthen the company’s balance sheet with a higher equity and a reduced debt. The expected outcome is to reduce or eliminate the current bond debt.

The amortization on the bond debt scheduled for December 17th 2019 is delayed and is expected to take place early January 2020.





Bengt Sundström, Chairman of the board

Carsten Rysgaard, CEO

Preben Vinkler Lindgaard, CFO





