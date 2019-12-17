No. 18/2019
Copenhagen, 17 December 2019
New financing arrangement being negotiated.
Lauritz.com Group A/S is negotiating a new financing arrangement for the group to be provided by new investors.
The new financing arrangement is intended to be in the form of equity to strengthen the company’s balance sheet with a higher equity and a reduced debt. The expected outcome is to reduce or eliminate the current bond debt.
The amortization on the bond debt scheduled for December 17th 2019 is delayed and is expected to take place early January 2020.
Bengt Sundström, Chairman of the board
Carsten Rysgaard, CEO
Preben Vinkler Lindgaard, CFO
For press enquiries, please contact:
Susanne Sandsberg Klubien,
+45 26891909
E-mail: press@lauritz.com
For other enquiries, please contact:
Preben Vinkler Lindgaard
CFO
Preben@lauritz.com
Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank AB
Telephone number: +46 8-463 83 00
E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se
Market place: Nasdaq First North Growth Market Premier Stockholm
This information is information that Lauritz.com Group A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.50 am CET on 17 December 2019.
