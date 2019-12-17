FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache Ignite®, again received recognition in 2019 from numerous prestigious business and technology awards and lists, including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, InfoWorld Bossies, American Business Stevie Awards, and more. The awards reflect GridGain’s continued ability to execute on its mission to deliver the in-memory computing innovations and cost-effective solutions modern organizations need to achieve their digital transformation goals.



“We are honored to once again be recognized for consistently delivering outstanding results while rapidly scaling our business,” said Abe Kleinfeld, President and CEO, GridGain Systems. “GridGain’s in-memory computing platform has become a standard foundation for companies undergoing digital transformations requiring real-time business processes that combine operational and historical data.”

2019 Awards

Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500™ – GridGain was named to the Deloitte 2019 Technology Fast 500 list for the second consecutive year, ranking #147 nationally with 797 percent revenue growth over the past four years.

Inc. 5000 – GridGain was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the third consecutive year. GridGain was ranked #558 overall, #72 among software companies, #28 in the San Francisco metro area, and #99 in the state of California.

Silicon Valley Business Journal – GridGain was named to the Silicon Valley Business Journal Fast Private Awards 2019 list, ranking #4.

InfoWorld 2019 Bossie Awards – GridGain received a 2019 Bossie Award for best open source software for GridGain Community Edition, which was released in March 2019.

American Business Stevie Awards – GridGain received a Silver Stevie Award for Company of the Year - Computer Software – Medium and a Bronze Stevie Award for Business Technology Product of the Year - Other.

Database Trends & Applications – Database Trends & Applications (DBTA) included GridGain in its annual DBTA 100 2019 list of the Companies That Matter Most in Data.

Bloor Mutable Award – GridGain received a 2019 Gold Bloor Mutable Award.

San Francisco Business Times – GridGain was named to the San Francisco Business Times Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area 2019 list, ranking #20.

The GridGain in-memory computing platform is built on a memory-centric architecture that can leverage ongoing advancements in memory and storage technologies. GridGain offers up to a 1,000x improvement in performance for applications built on disk-based databases. GridGain supports data processing APIs including ANSI-99 SQL, key-value, compute, machine learning and more, and supports ACID transactions, all at in-memory speeds.

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache Ignite. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Société Générale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed and massive scalability to both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache™ Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. GridGain is the most comprehensive in-memory computing platform for high-volume ACID transactions, real-time analytics, web-scale applications, digital integration hubs, continuous learning and hybrid transactional/analytical processing (HTAP). For more information, visit gridgain.com .

