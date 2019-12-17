VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (“AgraFlora” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF), a growth oriented and diversified international cannabis company, is pleased to announce that the Company’s 50 per-cent owned joint venture subsidiary, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics Inc. (“Eurasia Infused”) is preparing to import a suite of Toronto Wolfpack RLFC (the “Toronto Wolfpack” or “TWP”) / HowlBrands CBD performance products into 2019 Rugby World Cup host nation, Japan, as well as the Hong Kong special administrative region.



By way of an exclusive manufacturing and distribution agreement with the Toronto Wolfpack and HowlBrands, AgraFlora is positioned at the nexus of the burgeoning CBD-infused performance products marketplace and the vast captive audience of professional sports. The exclusive agreement is further bolstered by TWP's recent Super League promotion and transatlantic professional sports team status, affording AgraFlora with a noteworthy platform to capture material market share within the sports nutrition and rehabilitation segments.

In October 2019 AgraFlora’s exclusive CBD sports partner, the Toronto Wolfpack, was promoted to the 2020 RLF Super League competition; an accomplishment that positions the TWP in the highest tier of English rugby league, boasting international broadcast reach to over 250 million homes. The Toronto Wolfpack achieved 704 million unique views from associated print and web articles throughout the 2019 season, as well as 40.4 million views attributed from its global Rugby Strength product announcement.

The 2019 Rugby World Cup hosted by Japan garnered total viewership of over 1.7 billion digital video views world wide, affording advertisers an embedded and captive fan base already familiar with the familiar with the gladiatorial nature of rugby, as well as the associated maladies which may be remedied by the next generation of CBD sport products.

Eurasia and the Toronto Wolfpack/HowlBrands will collaborate to import the following hemp-derived, CO2 extracted and GMP certified CBD-infused performance stock keeping units (“SKUs):

CBD isolate performance tincture;

CBD-infused sports rejuvenation gummies; and,

CBD sport capsules.

Eurasia Infused, by way of a commercial concession with Hong Kong-domiciled CBD Group Asia Ltd. (“CBD Group Asia”), controls a distribution agreement for CBD and hemp-derived beauty, wellness and performance products within the South Asian and Pacific Rim theatres.

CBD Group Asia's principals boast more than a decade experience specializing in the importation and customization of premium Canadian consumer packaged goods (“CPGs”) for the Chinese marketplace. The CBD Group Asia management team has previously distributed premium Canadian CPGs into China's largest retail chains and C-stores, including RT-Mart International Ltd. (“RT-Mart”) and Carrefour SA. RT-Mart alone operates over 484 retail locations covering 233 cities and 29 provinces in China and generated $20-billion in sales in 2018.

Brandon Boddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AgraFlora stated: “Fifteen to twenty years ago, protein powder and performance supplements were health and wellness products only consumed by body builders and triathletes, today these products have become ubiquitous in the daily routine of many from accountants, to trades people, to stay-at-home parents; we speculate that CBD’s societal permeation will replicate this trajectory.

Our continued commitment to cross-functional integration and knowledge sharing across our various subsidiaries further magnifies the accretive nature of our diverse operating business units. With the guidance of CBD Group Asia we continue to occupy trailblazer status within the global CBD sports market, all while occupying the intersection between wellness and sports. With numerous, notable SKUs in the pipeline and several jurisdictions already identified for future roll-outs, our objective is to create brands that transcend beyond sport; delivering specific benefits that appeal to and reach all consumers who value proper care of their bodies.

Our CBD performance SKUs earmarked for Japan and Hong Kong are developed and formulated by a team of medical professionals and natural health experts and boast THC-free, gluten-free, non-GMO status, with vegan and organic accreditations. GMP-certified manufacturing partners are mandated to comply with the industry's highest standards including full, batch-specific documentation and rigorous third party testing.”

About AgraFlora Organics International Inc.

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. is a growth oriented and diversified company focused on the international cannabis industry. It owns an indoor cultivation operation in London, ON and is a joint venture partner in Propagation Services Canada Inc. and its large-scale 2,200,000 sq. ft. greenhouse complex in Delta, BC. The Company is also retrofitting a 51,500-square-foot good manufacturing practice (“GMP”) edibles manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. AgraFlora has a successful record of creating shareholder value and is actively pursuing other opportunities within the cannabis industry. For more information please visit: www.agraflora.com .

