Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Šiaulių Bankas shall publish the information to investors in 2020 in accordance with the following calendar:

28/02/2020 - Interim information for 12 months of 2019;

09/03/2020 - Notice on convocation of the Ordinary General Shareholder Meeting (GSM), draft resolutions for the convened GSM;

31/03/2020 - Resolutions of the General Shareholder Meeting;

31/03/2020 - Audited annual information for 2019;

30/04/2020 - Interim information for 3 months of 2020;

31/07/2020 - Interim information for 6 months of 2020;

30/10/2020 - Interim information for 9 months of 2020.