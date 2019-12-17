Raisio plc Stock Exchange Release, 17 December 2019

ANNOUNCEMENT OF CONVEYANCE OF OWN SHARES

In March 2019, Raisio plc’s Annual General Meeting decided that of the monthly reward of the Chairman and members of the Board, approximately 20% shall be paid by distributing shares held by the company and approximately 80% in cash. Rewards shall be paid in two equal lots during the term in June and in December.

Raisio plc has assigned a total of 6,138 free shares (RAIVV) on December 17, 2019 (other conveyance) as a reward to the Chairman and members of the Board for their managing duties. The assignment value is EUR 3.422 per share and EUR 21,004.24 in total.

Taking into account the above-specified conveyances, the company holds a total of 212,696 restricted shares (RAIKV) and 7,582,387 free shares (RAIVV).

Raisio plc

Mika Saarinen

Director - Treasury, IR and Communications

Tel. +358 400 726 808, communications@raisio.com

Further information:

Aija Immonen, Secretary of the Board, tel. +358 44 782 1356





Raisio plc

Raisio is an international company specialised in healthy, responsibly produced food. Our well-known brands include, for example, Benecol, Elovena, Nalle and Sunnuntai. In Raisio’s products, the focus is on well-being, health, good taste and sustainable development. Profitable growth is ensured through our strong expertise and passion for creating new. Raisio’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2018, the Group’s net sales for continuing operations totalled EUR 228 million and comparable EBIT was EUR 26 million. Our food is good for Health, Heart and Earth. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com.