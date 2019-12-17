Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hybrid Valve Market by Material (Steel, Tungsten Carbide, Alloy, Titanium, Duplex Nickel), Valve Size, End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas, Water & Wastewater, Energy & Power, Chemicals, and others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The hybrid valve market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2024, to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2024 from USD 1 billion in 2019.

This report segments the hybrid valve market by material, size, industry, and geography. The report also describes major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to this market, as well as includes the value chain and market ranking analysis.

The need for controlling excessive noise, pressure, vibration, and cavitation in critical processes; and corrosion problems in the oil & gas are among the key driving factors for the hybrid valve industry. 3D printers in manufacturing lines and an increase in the number of refineries and petrochemicals and chemical plants worldwide are fueling the growth of the market. However, high fabrication costs can hinder growth.

The report profiles key players in the hybrid valve market and analyzes their market rankings. Players profiled in this report are Emerson Electric Co. (US), IMI Plc. (Finland), Trillium Flow Technologies (US), Circor International Inc (US), Parcol S.P.A. (Switzerland), KOSO KENT INTROL PVT. LTD (UK), Wuxi Smart Auto-Control Engineering Co. Ltd. (China), Chemtrols Emet Pvt. Ltd (India), Dymet alloys (UK), Carter Process Control GmbH (Austria), and others.



The market for 1 to 6 hybrid valves to witness significant growth during the forecast period



The hybrid valve market, by size, is segmented into Up to 1, 1-6, 6-25, 25-50, and 50 and larger. The 1-6 hybrid valves segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing use of 1-6 hybrid valves across several industries such as oil & gas, energy & power, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals. These valves are used in pipeline applications to control the pressure and flow in water, oil, slurries, and chemicals.



APAC to hold the largest share of the market from 2019 to 2024



In terms of market size, APAC is expected to dominate the hybrid valve market share during the forecast period as it is likely to witness significant growth in the said market during the forecast period. High demand for modified infrastructure in emerging economies, heavy use of transportation, and the need for water reuse in this region would drive the market in the next few years.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Hybrid Valve Market

4.2 Market, By Material

4.3 Market in Asia-Pacific, By Country and End-Use Industry

4.4 Market, By Size

4.5 Market, By Country, 2019



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 The Need for Controlling Excessive Noise, Pressure, Vibration, and Cavitation in Critical Processes

5.2.1.2 Corrosion Problems in the Oil & Gas Industry are Projected to Drive the Demand for Hybrid Valve Made of Steel/Alloy/Carbide Materials

5.2.1.3 High Demand for Energy & Power Generation in Asia Pacific

5.2.1.4 The Increase in the Oil & Gas Production has Led to A Surge in Demand for Hybrid Valves in GCC Countries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Rising Instances of Downtime to Increase the Repairing and Maintenance Expenditures of Valves

5.2.2.2 Lack of Standardized Certifications and Government Policies to Increase the Production Cost

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 The Increasing Use of 3D Printers in Valve Manufacturing to Broaden the Growth Prospects

5.2.3.2 Increase in the Number of Refineries and Petrochemical & Chemical Plants Across Regions to Create Opportunities for Hybrid Valve Manufacturers

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Fabrication Cost of Valves to Inhibit the Market Growth



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Industry Trends

6.3.1 IoT Impact on the Market

6.3.2 3D Printing



7 Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Steel

7.2.1 Stainless Steel Material to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

7.3 Tungsten Carbide

7.3.1 Tungsten Carbide-Based Valves Play a Significant Role in the Market

7.4 Duplex Nickel

7.4.1 Duplex Nickel Material is Widely Used in the Petrochemical Industry

7.5 Titanium

7.5.1 Titanium-Based Valves Play a Significant Role in the Refinery, Food & Beverage, Mining, and Chemical Industries

7.6 Alloy

7.6.1 Higher Adoption of Alloy Material for Valves in the Power Industry

7.7 Others



8 Market, By Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Up to 1

8.2.1 Up T O 1 Hybrid Valves to Witness Significant Growth in the Market

8.3 1-6

8.3.1 1 T O 6 Hybrid Valves to Dominate Market During the Forecast Period

8.4 6''-25''

8.4.1 6 T O 25 Hybrid Valves to Drive the Market for Large-Pressure Applications

8.5 25'' to 50''

8.5.1 Handle High Pressure, Drop Water, and High-Temperature Steam are Key Applications for 25" to 50" Hybrid Valves

8.6 50'' & Larger

8.6.1 50 and Larger Hybrid Valves to Drive the Market for Oil & Gas, Power, and Petrochemicals Industry



9 Market, By End-Use Industry

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oil & Gas

9.2.1 Increasing Oil Well Production is Projected to Drive the Demand for Hybrid Valve in the Oil & Gas Industry

9.3 Water & Wastewater

9.3.1 Increasing Investments in Water Infrastructure is Projected to Encourage the Demand for Hybrid Valves

9.4 Energy & Power

9.4.1 Increasing Number of Nuclear Power Plants is Projected to Drive the Growth of the Market

9.5 Food & Beverage

9.5.1 Increasing Instances of Retrofitting in Existing Facilities of Food & Beverage Companies are Projected to Create Growth Opportunities for Hybrid Valves

9.6 Chemicals

9.6.1 Expansion of Consent Decrees Implemented in Refineries is A Key Factor Driving the Demand for Hybrid Valves

9.7 Pulp & Paper

9.7.1 Increasing Paper and Paperboard Production Across Regions is Projected to Drive the Demand for Hybrid Valves

9.8 Metals & Mining

9.8.1 Increasing Construction of New Coal Plants is Projected to Drive the Demand for Hybrid Valves

9.9 Building & Construction

9.9.1 Increasing Investments to Develop Smart Cities are Projected to Drive the Demand for Hybrid Valves

9.10 Pharmaceuticals

9.10.1 Increase in Demand for Medical Devices is Projected to Drive the Growth of the Market

9.11 Agriculture

9.12 Others



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.2.1 Product Launches and Acquisitions

11.2.2 Agreements and Contracts

11.2.3 Others

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.3.1 Visionary Leaders

11.3.2 Innovators

11.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.3.4 Emerging Companies

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence (For All 25 Players)

11.5 Strength of Product Portfolio (For All 25 Players)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Key Players

12.2.1 IMI PLC

12.2.2 Emerson Electric Co.

12.2.3 Trillium Flow Technologies

12.2.4 Circor International Inc.

12.2.5 Parcol S.p.A.

12.2.6 Koso Kent Introl Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.7 Wuxi Smart Auto-Control Co. Ltd.

12.2.8 Chemtrols Emet Pvt. Ltd.

12.2.9 Dymet Alloys

12.2.10 Carter Process Control GmbH

12.3 Other Important Key Players

12.3.1 Seed Technologies Corp. Ltd. (Aseeder)

12.3.2 Penn United Technologies Inc.

12.3.3 Master Flo Valve Inc.

12.3.4 Electronica Tungsten Ltd.

12.3.5 Mascot Cavflo

12.3.6 Civacon

12.3.7 Automat Industries

12.3.8 Flowserve Corporation

12.3.9 L&T Valves

12.3.10 Metraflex



