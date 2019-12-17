Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wastewater Treatment Services Market by Type (Design & Engineering Consulting, Building & Installation, Operation & Process Control, Maintenance & Repair), End User (Municipal, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Wastewater Treatment Services Market Estimated to Grow from USD 48.5 Billion in 2019 to USD 65.1 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1%



This report segments the market for wastewater treatment services based on services type, end-use industry, and region, and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, services, key strategies, associated with the market for wastewater treatment services.

The key players profiled in the report include as Veolia (France), SUEZ (France), Xylem (U.S.), Ecolab (U.S.), Evoqua Water Technologies (U.S.), Thermax Group (India), WOG Group (U.S.), Golder Associates (Canada), SWA Water Holdings (Australia), and Envirosystems (Canada).

Growth in operation & process control service type is expected to drive the wastewater treatment services market

Growing municipal waste, expanding manufacturing industry, urbanization, and regulatory requirements are the primary drivers of the wastewater treatment services market. Initiatives by manufacturing industries and state bodies for low waste generation and growing awareness about new water treatment technologies are some of the factors which are likely to boost the wastewater treatment services market.



APAC is the most attractive market for wastewater treatment services, owing to the increasing population and industrialization in the region followed by North America and Europe. The growth in wastewater generation and rising complexities in the plant operations are expected to be the driving factors of the faster growth of the operation & process control services.



Power generation expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the wastewater treatment services market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024

The power generation segment is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of value during the forecast period. Power generation is one of the largest consumers of water, globally. Hence, wastewater treatment is an important topic for this industry to ensure compliance with guidelines set by environmental agencies. The treatment of hazardous contaminants, such as nitrate, selenium, arsenic, and mercury in the wastewater from a flue gas desulfurization system is a challenging task.

The power industry is striving to increase efficiency by increasing the temperature and pressure parameters. The supercritical power plants are challenging the metallurgical limits for temperature and pressure. The water needed in the industry is in boilers, feedwater heaters, superheaters, turbines, condensers, and cooling towers. The heater tubes and heat exchangers in power plants are highly susceptible to corrosion, as they are always in contact with water, either in its liquid form or as steam. Therefore, advanced wastewater treatment technologies and efficient services are being used in all modern power generation plants to mitigate this challenge.

APAC is accounted for the largest wastewater treatment services market

APAC is the largest market for wastewater treatment services, followed by North America and Europe. APAC is the fastest-growing wastewater treatment services market. The demand for wastewater treatment services in the region is increasing because of factors such as high population, increasing industrial growth, and rise in stringent environmental norms.

Major drivers of the market in the region are growing concerns regarding water scarcity and increasing reuse and recycling of water. It is also the fastest-growing wastewater treatment services market. The growth of the market in this region is attributed primarily to the presence of substantial industrial infrastructure in China, India, Japan, Indonesia, and other APAC countries. The growing population and increasing disposable income of the population are boosting the municipal wastewater treatment services market.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Wastewater Service Market During the Forecast Period

4.2 Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Region

4.3 Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By Service Type, 2018

4.4 Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By End-User

4.5 Industrial Wastewater Treatment Service Market, By End-User



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Environmental Regulations

5.2.1.2 Initiatives of Zero Liquid Discharge (Zld)

5.2.1.3 Expanding Global Manufacturing Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Enormously High Cost of Wastewater Treatment Technologies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Adopting A More Sustainable Approach Through Initiatives of Reduce-Recycle-Reuse

5.2.3.2 Proper Environmental Management Will Help Curb Risks of Environmental Noncompliance

5.2.3.3 Aging Infrastructure and Outdated Technologies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Required Techno-Commercial Awareness

5.3 Porter's Five Forces

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Policy and Regulations

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 Clean Water Act (CWA)

5.4.1.2 Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA)

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 The Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (1991)

5.4.2.2 The Drinking Water Directive (1998)

5.4.2.3 The Water Framework Directive (2000)

5.4.3 Asia (China)

5.4.3.1 Environmental Protection Law (EPLl)

5.4.3.2 The Water Resources Law

5.4.3.3 Water Pollution Prevention & Control Law (WPL)



6 Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By Service Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Design & Engineering Consulting

6.3 Building & Installation

6.4 Operation & Process Control Services

6.5 Maintenance & Repair Services

6.6 Others



7 Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Municipal

7.3 Industrial

7.3.1 Chemical & Pharmaceutical

7.3.2 Oil & Gas

7.3.3 Food, Pulp & Paper

7.3.4 Metal & Mining

7.3.5 Power Generation

7.3.6 Others



8 Wastewater Treatment Services Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 APAC

8.4 Europe

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Ranking of Players and Industry Concentration, 2018

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

9.3.1 Visionary Leaders

9.3.2 Innovators

9.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

9.3.4 Emerging Companies

9.4 Competitive Scenario

9.4.1 Contracts & Agreements

9.4.2 New Product Launches

9.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4.4 Investments & Expansions

9.4.5 Partnerships & Collaborations



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Veolia

10.1.1 Business Overview

10.1.2 Services Offered

10.1.3 Recent Developments

10.1.4 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Xylem

10.3 SUEZ

10.4 Ecolab

10.5 Thermax Group

10.6 Evoqua Water Technologies

10.7 Pentair

10.8 W.O.G Technologies

10.9 Golder Associates

10.10 SWA Water Holdings

10.11 Terrapure Environmental

10.12 Aries Chemical

10.13 Bwa Water Additives UK

10.14 Kurita Water Industries

10.15 Buckman Laboratories

10.16 VA Tech Wabag

10.17 Feralco AB

10.18 Solenis

10.19 Other Key Players

10.19.1 Innospec

10.19.2 Bauminas Quimica

10.19.3 Hydrite Chemical Co.

