Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Smart City Panorama: Asian Megacities at the Forefront of Smart City Dynamics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an analysis of smart city dynamics among five key Asia-Pacific Cities.
The analysis drew on the following questions:
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction & Methodology
2.1. Introduction to the APAC Smart City panorama
2.2. Methodology
3. CHINA - Shanghai
3.1. Urban challenges
3.2. Smart city plan
3.3. Smart city pillars
3.4. Main Smart City projects and initiatives
3.5. Overall Smart City Maturity Assessment
4. HONG KONG
4.1. Urban challenges
4.2. Smart city pillars
4.3. Smart city plan
4.4. Main Smart City projects and initiatives
4.5.Overall Smart City Maturity Assessment
5 SINGAPORE
5.1. Urban challenges
5.2. Smart city prerequisites
5.3. Smart city plan
5.4. Main Smart City projects and initiatives
5.5. Overall Smart City Maturity Assessment
6. JAPAN - Tokyo
6.1. Urban challenges
6.2. Smart city plan
6.3. Smart city prerequisites
6.4. Main Smart City projects and initiatives
6.5 Overall Smart City Maturity Assessment
7. SOUTH KOREA - Seoul
7.1. Urban challenges
7.2. Smart city plan
7.3. Smart city prerequisites
7.4. Main Smart City projects and initiatives
7.5 Overall Smart City Maturity Assessment
8. Annexes
8.1. Smart City initiatives and projects in 13 APAC Cities
8.2. Detailed findings on the considered area
