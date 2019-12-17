Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Smart City Panorama: Asian Megacities at the Forefront of Smart City Dynamics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an analysis of smart city dynamics among five key Asia-Pacific Cities.

The analysis drew on the following questions:

What is the national context supporting the development of smart cities?

What are the key urban challenges that cities are facing?

Is the development of smart city initiatives and projects supported by an ongoing smart city strategy or a smart city plan?

What is the governance scheme set up to accompany smart city development?

How cities are dealing with connectivity and data issues, considering these two elements as prerequisite for smart city projects' implementation?

What are the key smart city on-going projects and applications and their overall level of maturity?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction & Methodology

2.1. Introduction to the APAC Smart City panorama

2.2. Methodology

3. CHINA - Shanghai

3.1. Urban challenges

3.2. Smart city plan

3.3. Smart city pillars

3.4. Main Smart City projects and initiatives

3.5. Overall Smart City Maturity Assessment

4. HONG KONG

4.1. Urban challenges

4.2. Smart city pillars

4.3. Smart city plan

4.4. Main Smart City projects and initiatives

4.5.Overall Smart City Maturity Assessment

5 SINGAPORE

5.1. Urban challenges

5.2. Smart city prerequisites

5.3. Smart city plan

5.4. Main Smart City projects and initiatives

5.5. Overall Smart City Maturity Assessment

6. JAPAN - Tokyo

6.1. Urban challenges

6.2. Smart city plan

6.3. Smart city prerequisites

6.4. Main Smart City projects and initiatives

6.5 Overall Smart City Maturity Assessment

7. SOUTH KOREA - Seoul

7.1. Urban challenges

7.2. Smart city plan

7.3. Smart city prerequisites

7.4. Main Smart City projects and initiatives

7.5 Overall Smart City Maturity Assessment

8. Annexes

8.1. Smart City initiatives and projects in 13 APAC Cities

8.2. Detailed findings on the considered area

