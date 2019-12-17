Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunity & Risks for Auto Component Manufacturers in India as EVization becomes Inevitable" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian auto components industry comprises 10,000-20,000 home-grown auto components companies. Then there are also about 50,000 low-technology players, which cater to the aftermarket.

The auto component manufacturing industry in India is pegged at 3.5 lakh crore in FY 2018 and the industry is poised to grow 4x by 2026. However, in the absence of a well-defined road map for the automobile industry, the future of the auto component segment looks bleak with disastrous consequences for many of the players. The industry will not witness growth if it continues to follow a business as usual scenario.



The possible transition of the automobile industry towards hybrids and electric vehicles will lead to disruption in the overall automotive market landscape which will also influence the product portfolios of auto component manufacturers. The alignment and the pace of this alignment to the anticipated new automotive landscape will be key for auto component manufacturers to stay relevant, survive disruption and grow over the next multiple years.

This alignment will see the rationalization of the product portfolio and even consolidation in different product segments in the auto component manufacturing pace. Recent move of Bosch to hive off its starter and generator division to SEG indicates that the company anticipates pressure on the legacy components in the realm of adoption of new technology and also regulatory push to embrace stringent emission norms in the mobility sector.



Thousands of auto component makers and aftermarket, players risk shutting down in the next 8-10 years as they are ill-prepared for a future where new and disruptive technologies like electric vehicles and autonomous or self-driving cars take over the roads. As new ideas and technologies in the automobile sector come to the fore every day, the $51 billion Indian auto component industry is waiting for the government or one of its agencies to draw up a detailed road map on the future of mobility. Unless there is some clarity on the automakers' technology play in India and the development of the ecosystem that goes along with it through some well-defined policies and notifications, both the auto and component makers will continue to live in a state of uncertainty.



Nearly 50% of the domestic auto component players are either making engine parts or the transmission drive, which will have no place in an electric car, which runs on batteries. There is also a question mark on the kind of batteries that will ultimately survive; whether it will be lithium-ion or something else will depend mostly on the cost of the battery and its safety features.



The CAF norms and BSVI implementation will further push automobile companies to embrace technology that restricts emission and this will pave way for newer technology like ISG and BSG that are likely to replace alternator and generator in the automobile. The mandatory requirement to enhance safety features and premiumization of mass selling cars will also lead to the migration of electrical architecture from 12V to 48V.

This research report Growth Strategy for Auto Component Manufacturers in India: Product Portfolio to tide over the anticipated disruption in the Automobile Industry, aims to provide a perspective on how the automobile industry will shape up in the next 10 years and what should be the product portfolio of auto component manufacturers to stay relevant and grow. The report will provide detailed data, analysis, and insights on the future outlook that will enable auto component manufacturers to redraw their strategy and continue the growth trajectory it has been witnessing to date.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Approach & Methodology



3. Automobile Market in India

Market Segmentation

Growth Trends

Key OEMs

Factors Influencing Growth

Forecasted Growth

Key trends shaping future of auto sector in India

4. Auto component Market Landscape in India

Auto component manufacturing landscape

Key OEMs

Growth Drivers

Risks & Challenges

5. Trends Shaping Future of Automotive Industry in India

Evolving Regulatory & Policy Framework

Emission & Fuel Consumption - CAF norms and BSVI

Safety - ABS, Speed Alter, Air Bag, etc

Scrappage of Vehicles over 10 years of age

Hybrid and EV Technology Making inroads into predominant ICE Mobility in India

From 12V Electrical Architecture to 48V Electrical Architecture

Premiumization in mass-market vehicles

6. Imports of Auto-components in India Market

Gearboxes

Electric Motor/parts

Lithium-Ion

Spark Ignition Engines

Steering wheel & columns

Engines

7. Envisioning Automobile Market in India by 2030

ICE: Hybrid: EV by 2030 [Optimistic, Realistic & Pessimistic Scenario]

PV

Commercial Vehicles

2W

3W

Farm Equipment

Off-Highway

8. Impact of ICE to Mild Hybrid to Hybrid to EV Transition on auto component manufacturers

Staying Relevant & Innovating new products

Transition Immune Components

Steering, Electrical & Electronics

New components

BMS, ISG / BSG, Drive Motors

9. EV & Hybrid Roadmap of Different Auto OEMs



10. Categories auto component manufacturers should focus on to stay relevant

Electrical & Electronics

Braking

Exhaust

Passenger Safety

Telematics

11. Market for Starter & Generator by 2030

By volume & value

By OEMs

By imports vs indigenous manufacturing

12. Market for ISG and BSG by 2030g



13. Market for ABS by 2030



14. Market for direct emission reduction by 2030



15. Market for Power Train Motors in EV by 2030



16. Market for ancillary motors by 2030



17. Recommendation on Growth Strategy

Product Portfolio Re-alignment

Value Player vs Volume Players

Innovation Focus

Moving up the value chain

18. Case study on auto component OEMs that are diversifying its portfolio to stay relevant

