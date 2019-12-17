Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Feed Mycotoxin Binders Market value is projected to surpass USD 200 million by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Increasing awareness for safe and nutrition rich livestock feed with concern over gut health improvement will augment the overall market growth.



Feed mycotoxin binders are added to the feed to reduce mycotoxin uptake and form mode of action other than physical and chemical treatment. Feed mycotoxin binders acts as chemical sponge and adsorb mycotoxins in gastrointestinal tract, thus blocking the uptake and subsequent distribution to target organs. Common mycotoxin include aflatoxin, extended exposure of which disturbs the food chain and forms food safety issues.

Feed Mycotoxin binders industry is promulgating since it is being adopted as technological feed additive in animal husbandry industry. Feed mycotoxin binders are being widely embraced in dry form since they easily mix with feed ingredients and accurately measured by livestock growers when compared to liquid form.

Some major findings of the feed mycotoxin binders market report include:

The opportunities for the market are increasing across the globe since feed contamination has forced upon better animal husbandry practices.

Products market demand is accelerating owing to mycotoxin hazards including reduced feed intake, low reproductive performance which hampers cattle development, leading to feed mycotoxin binders adoption practices

Stringent regulations and legislative limits for the incorporation of feed mycotoxin binders in Europe will drive the overall market demand

Some of the key market players in the industry report are Bayer AG, Biomin, Alltech, Bentoli, Kemin, and BASF SE

Company collaborations, capacity expansion and product launch are few of the strategies adopted by the market leaders in the industry analysis

Growth in feed contamination levels in poultry and swine along with feed mycotoxin binders tendency to amalgamate nutrients and toxins has also led to significant product demand such as porous surface clays which functions specifically to bind toxin. As per recent scientific claims, nanotechnology offers low cost and opportunities for the market growth since it minimizes health impact of mycotoxin.

Hydrated sodium calcium aluminosilicate (HSCAS) is witnessing potential market demand as feed mycotoxin binder garnering a revenue market share of approximately 47% in overall market size in 2018. Hydrated sodium calcium aluminosilicate is inorganic sportive material which binds aflatoxins from the gastrointestinal tract of animals. A large number of contaminants which include fumonisins and zearalenone can be bound & managed effectively to improve livestock performance, productivity and mortality, thus driving feed mycotoxin binders market growth.

Feed mycotoxin binders are essential for health and performance of swine, poultry and ruminants. Swine is majorly affected by presence of multiple toxins in animal feed including vomitoxin, zearalenone, fumonisin, and ochratoxin. Under modern swine production techniques, pigs need to be fed a balanced diet which covers daily nutritional requirement for maintenance, reproduction and growth. However, nutrient intake is also affected by voluntary feed intake, influenced by the chemical senses of olfaction and taste. Feed mycotoxin binders are therefore added in stages to the pig diet to inhibit toxins in contaminated feed which will spur overall market growth.

Growth in the African feed mycotoxin binders market size and growing economic development spurred by rapid urbanization will surge livestock production in this region. Further, changing dietary patterns, rising market share of animal source protein and food products due to massive meat consumption will favour the global market growth in this region. Africa Sustainable Livestock 2050 policy collaborates with Egypt, Kenya, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Uganda for current policies and programs which will support fast changing livestock systems on public health, environment and livelihood.

Market players are adopting varying strategies including novel product launches, mergers and acquisitions, to increase their profit, market shares and tap a wider customer base for the company. For instance in 2019, Biomin launched FUMzyme sol which effectively degrades fumonisins into non-toxic metabolites.

Browse Related Reports:

Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market Report 2025: Feed mycotoxin detoxifiers industry is set to witness high demand owing to enhancement in animal fodder quality, rising requirement for hygienic and toxic free animal products, increasing non-vegetarian food consumption, growing focus on animal healthcare, and increasing awareness about benefits of the product among farmers as fodder additives in livestock.

