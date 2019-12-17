EEZY PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT – 17 DECEMBER 2019 AT 12:00
VMP Plc’s name change to Eezy Plc has been registered
The Extraordinary General Meeting of VMP Plc held on 17 December 2019 decided to change the name of the company to Eezy Plc (Eezy Oyj in Finnish). The name change has been registered in the Trade Register and the name of the company is now Eezy Plc.
The name will also be changed in the book-entry system and in the stock exchange’s trading system. The new trading code of the company will be EEZY, starting on 18 December 2019.
Additional information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
Eezy Plc
hannu.nyman@vmp.fi
Tel. + 358 (0) 50 306 9913
Certified Advisor:
Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934
VMP Group
Turku, FINLAND
Eezy_RGB.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: