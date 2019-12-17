EEZY PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT – 17 DECEMBER 2019 AT 12:00

VMP Plc’s name change to Eezy Plc has been registered

The Extraordinary General Meeting of VMP Plc held on 17 December 2019 decided to change the name of the company to Eezy Plc (Eezy Oyj in Finnish). The name change has been registered in the Trade Register and the name of the company is now Eezy Plc.

The name will also be changed in the book-entry system and in the stock exchange’s trading system. The new trading code of the company will be EEZY, starting on 18 December 2019.





Additional information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

Eezy Plc

hannu.nyman@vmp.fi

Tel. + 358 (0) 50 306 9913

Certified Advisor:

Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, tel. +358 (0)10 546 7934



