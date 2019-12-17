Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR VR) Market in Aviation by Technology (AR, VR), Function (Training, Operations), Component (Hardware, Software), Application (On-Board, Off-Board), Product, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The augmented and virtual reality market in aviation is projected to grow from USD 78 million in 2019 to USD 1,372 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 61.2% during the forecast period.



The augmented and virtual reality market in aviation comprises major players such as Microsoft Corporation (US), Google Inc. (US), Eon Reality (US), Aero Glass (US), Upskill (US), Oculus VR (US), Jasoren (US), IMB (US), Fountx (Australia), and Sony (Japan), among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the augmented and virtual reality market in the industry, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Increasing efficiency and cost savings are expected to drive the augmented and virtual reality market in aviation growth.



AR VR in aviation enables smoother and efficient operations that lead to cost savings in aviation functions such as manufacturing, maintenance, airport operations, airline operations, aviation training, among others. AR VR provides an immersive and interactive approach that connects the aviation ecosystem to improve the efficiency of various tasks. Smoother airport and airline operations lead to more revenue as aircraft spend less time out of service and more time flying.



By product, the gesture tracking device segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



By product, the gesture tracking devices segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR because as the sensor and tracking algorithms advance, their demand for training and operations will increase. Gesture tracking provides a hands-free interface during manufacturing, designing, and training which gives the user an interactive and real life-like experience.



Gesture tracking in manufacturing is especially helpful as having one hand busy going through manuals or design blueprints can hamper efficiency. Gesture tracking will enable mechanics to go through digital instructions and 3D designs on AR headsets using gestures. Gesture tracking in VR enables an interactive experience for training where the trainees receive real-time feedback of simulations when they take action. These benefits are expected to drive the gesture tracking devices in AR VR at a high rate during the forecast period.



By technology, virtual reality segment is expected to lead the market for AR VR market in aviation during the forecast period.



Virtual reality has been integrated by many OEMs, MROs, and airlines. Airlines such as Qantas and Lufthansa are using VR to prove in-flight entertainment and provide pilot as well as cabin crew training, whereas OEMs, and MROs are using it to train mechanics. This integration is expected to grow further as technology develops. Thus, the virtual reality segment is expected to lead the AR VR technology market in aviation.



Asia Pacific augmented and virtual reality market in aviation is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The augmented and virtual reality industry in aviation in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Asia Pacific has experienced a boom in the aviation industry due to increased domestic travel, aircraft fleet, and airport projects. Due to Asia being a growing economy, technology developments in Asia are expected to be implemented at a faster rate in the coming years. This includes AR VR technology, as the developments in aviation will create a demand for AR VR technology to be implemented as the next step in this region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 AR VR Market in Aviation, 2019-2025

4.2 AR VR Market in Aviation, By Function

4.3 AR VR Market in Aviation, By Technology

4.4 AR VR Market in Aviation, By Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Higher Efficiency and Cost Saving in Aviation

5.2.1.2 Reduced Chances of Human Error

5.2.1.3 Improved Passenger Experience

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Privacy Concerns Regarding Personal Data

5.2.2.2 Associated Health Risks

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) With AR VR

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Technology Limitations

5.2.4.2 Cyber Security Issues



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Digital Reality

6.2.1 Augmented Reality (AR) Technology Trends

6.2.1.1 360-Degree View for Pilots

6.2.1.2 3D Aircraft Inspection and Maintenance

6.2.1.3 Enhanced Aviation Manufacturing

6.2.2 Virtual Reality (VR) Technology Trends

6.2.2.1 Immersive Training

6.2.2.2 Passenger Experience

6.2.3 Mixed Reality (MR) Technology Trends

6.2.3.1 Mr Approach Towards MRO

6.2.3.2 Mr in Aviation Training and Manufacturing

6.2.4 Futuristic Trend: Wearable Cockpits

6.3 Innovation & Patent Registrations



7 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market in Aviation, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Augmented Reality

7.2.1 Marker-Based

7.2.1.1 Low Memory and Processing Capacity Requirements

7.2.1.2 Passive Markers

7.2.1.3 Active Markers

7.2.2 Non-Marker-Based

7.2.2.1 Real-Time and More Interactive Augmentation

7.2.2.2 Model-Based Tracking

7.2.2.3 Image-Based Tracking

7.3 Virtual Reality

7.3.1 Immersive

7.3.1.1 Enhanced User Experience

7.3.1.2 Semi-Immersive

7.3.1.3 Fully Immersive

7.3.2 Non-Immersive

7.3.2.1 Low-Cost Solutions and Technical Ease



8 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market in Aviation, By Function

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Training

8.2.1 Pilots

8.2.1.1 Immersive Simulator Training Essential for Pilots

8.2.2 Crew & Ground Support Staff

8.2.2.1 Well-Trained Crew & Ground Staff Ensures Smooth Functioning of Airlines

8.2.3 Engineers

8.2.3.1 Reduced Human Error Drives the Demand for AR VR Training for Engineers

8.3 Operations

8.3.1 Airlines

8.3.1.1 Need to Reduce Airline Operating Costs Drives the Demand for AR VR

8.3.2 MRO

8.3.2.1 Quick MRO Turnaround Time Drives the Use of AR VR Technology

8.3.3 Airports

8.3.3.1 Increased Need for Connected and Smart Airports Drives the Demand for AR VR Technology

8.3.4 Aircraft

8.3.4.1 Demand for VR-Based In-Flight Entertainment Drives Its Market

8.3.5 Oems

8.3.5.1 Optimizing Aviation Manufacturing and Design Made Possible With AR VR



9 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market in Aviation, By Product

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Head-Mounted Displays

9.2.1 Easy Real-Time Access to Information and Increased Field of View for Pilots

9.3 Head-Up Displays

9.3.1 Assists Pilots With Navigational Information During Take-Off and Landing

9.4 Handheld Devices

9.4.1 Improved Efficiency of Cabin Crew Training Drives the Market

9.5 Gesture-Tracking Devices

9.5.1 Used as A Medium to Interact and Navigate in the Virtual World



10 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market in Aviation, By Component

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hardware

10.2.1 Sensors

10.2.1.1 Accurate Input of Physical Environment Helps Track A User's Position

10.2.2 Processors & Controllers

10.2.2.1 Need for Better Computing Power Drives the Market

10.2.3 Displays

10.2.3.1 Demand for Next-Generation Miniature Displays Drives the Market

10.2.4 Cameras

10.2.4.1 Use of 3D Cameras Aids Growth of the AR VR Market

10.2.5 Others

10.3 Software

10.3.1 Augmented Reality

10.3.1.1 Widely Used in Crew Training Programs

10.3.2 Virtual Reality

10.3.2.1 Increasing Use of Simulators in Training Programs Drives the Market



11 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market in Aviation, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 On-Board

11.2.1 In-Flight Entertainment

11.2.1.1 Need to Upgrade Passenger Experience is Accelerating the Use of VR Devices in Aviation

11.2.2 Flight Deck Systems

11.2.2.1 Trend of Automated Pilot Assistance to Drive the Demand for AR VR in Cockpits

11.3 Off-Board

11.3.1 Increasing Efficiency and Cost Savings are Possible Using AR VR Technology



12 Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market in Aviation, By Vertical

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Civil

12.3 Military



13 Regional Analysis

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.2.1 US

13.2.1.1 Presence of Key AR VR Players is Driving Demand in the US

13.2.2 Canada

13.2.2.1 High Projected Demand is Expected to Drive the Market

13.3 Europe

13.3.1 France

13.3.1.1 Partnerships Between Aircraft OEMs and AR VR Players Driving the Market

13.3.2 UK

13.3.2.1 High Passenger Traffic Driving the Need for Operational Efficiency Via AR VR Technology at Airports

13.3.3 Germany

13.3.3.1 Partnerships Between Airlines and AR VR Players Driving the Market

13.3.4 Rest of Europe

13.3.4.1 Military Fighter Procurement and Presence of Major Airports Driving the Demand for AR VR Technology

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.4.1 China

13.4.1.1 Large Aircraft Fleet and Military Spending Driving the Demand

13.4.2 India

13.4.2.1 New Airport Projects Driving the Demand for Off-Board AR VR Technology

13.4.3 Japan

13.4.3.1 Strong Capabilities in Electronics Driving the Market

13.4.4 Singapore

13.4.4.1 AR VR in MRO Training and Operations Driving the Market

13.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

13.4.5.1 AR VR Demand is Driven By Passenger Traffic Due to Increased Tourism

13.5 Rest of the World

13.5.1 Latin America

13.5.1.1 Presence of Aircraft Oems Driving the Market

13.5.2 Middle East

13.5.2.1 Airlines & MRO Training and Operations Driving the Demand

13.5.3 Africa

13.5.3.1 Growth in Passenger Traffic Driving the Market



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Competitive Analysis

14.2.1 AR VR Market in Aviation Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

14.2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

14.2.1.2 Innovators

14.2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

14.2.1.4 Emerging Companies

14.3 Competitive Scenario

14.3.1 Contracts

14.3.2 New Product Launches

14.3.3 Collaborations and Partnerships

14.3.4 Other Strategies



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Microsoft Corporation

15.2 Google Inc.

15.3 Eon Reality

15.4 Aero Glass

15.5 Upskill

15.6 Sita

15.7 HTC

15.8 Bohemia Interactive Simulations

15.9 Oculus VR

15.10 Skylights Aero

15.11 Magic Leap Inc.

15.12 PTC Inc.

15.13 Fountx

15.14 Future Visual

15.15 Jasoren

15.16 Atheer Inc.

15.17 Elbit Systems Ltd.

15.18 HoneyWell International Inc.

15.19 Sony

15.20 IBM Corporation



