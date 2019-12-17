Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biologics Outsourcing Market: Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biologics outsourcing market is estimated to reach US$26.4 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.77% for the period spanning from 2019 to 2023.



The factors such as increasing ageing population, higher healthcare spending, rising incidences of chronic conditions, increasing R&D spending on biologics drugs and growing focus on biologics are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by high capital requirement, high technical requirement, regulatory issues and ability to capture customers from established competitors. A few notable trends include new drug development and increasing demand for antibody conjugates.



The global biologics outsourcing market is broadly segmented into two types which are instruments and kits & reagents. The use of antibodies for treating various chronic diseases such as asthma and diabetes is increasing investment in research activities which has stimulated the demand for biologics outsourcing market globally.



The fastest-growing regional market is China owing to the Chinese government which has issued many regulations and policies to support the development of the biologics outsourcing market in China. Marketing Authorization Holder or MAH, Pilot Program for drug approval process allows biologics applicants with products that are manufactured in China to outsource the manufacturing process to third-party biologics outsourcing service providers. The U.S. and Asia are highly established premium markets that contribute to significant shares in the global market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Pharmaceutical Industry

1.2 Biologics

1.3 Manufacturing Process of Biologics

1.4 Medical Uses for Biologics

1.5 Products of Biologics

1.6 Biologics Outsourcing



2. Global Pharmaceutical Market

2.1 Global Pharmaceutical Market by Value

2.2 Global Pharmaceutical Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Pharmaceutical Market by Segment

2.3.1 Global Small Molecule Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Small Molecule Forecast Market by Value

2.3.3 Global Generics Market by Value

2.3.4 Global Generics Market Forecast by Value

2.3.5 Global OTC Market by Value

2.3.6 Global OTC Market Forecast by Value

2.3.7 Global Biosimilar Market by Value

2.3.8 Global Biosimilar Market Forecast by Value



3. Global Biologics Market

3.1 Global Biologics Market by Value

3.2 Global Biologics Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Biologics Market by Segment

3.3.1 Global mAb Market by Value

3.3.2 Global mAb Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Biologics Market by Region

3.5 Global Biologics Market Growth by Region



4. Global Biologics Outsourcing Market

4.1 Global Biologics Outsourcing Market by Value

4.2 Global Biologics Outsourcing Market Forecast by Value

4.3 Global Biologics Outsourcing Market by Type

4.3.1 Global Biologics Outsourcing Instrument Market by Value

4.3.2 Global Biologics Outsourcing Kits & Reagents Market Forecast by Value

4.4 Global Biologics Outsourcing Market Growth by Region



5. China Biologics/Biologics Outsourcing Market

5.1 China Biologics Market by Value

5.2 China Biologics Market Forecast by Value

5.3 China Biologics Market by Segment

5.3.1 China mAb Market by Value

5.3.2 China mAb Market Forecast by Value

5.4 China Biologics Outsourcing Market by Value

5.5 China Biologics Outsourcing Market Forecast by Value



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Ageing Population

6.1.2 Rising Incidences of Chronic Conditions

6.1.3 Escalating Healthcare Spending

6.1.4 Accelerating Economy

6.1.5 Growing Focus on Biologics

6.2 Key Trends & Developments

6.2.1 Increasing Spending on Biologics Drugs

6.2.2 New Drug Development

6.2.3 Increasing Demand for Antibody Conjugates

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 High Capital Requirement

6.3.2 High Technical Requirement

6.3.3 Stringent Regulations

6.3.4 Ability to Capture Customers from Established Competitors



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Market

7.1.1 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

7.1.2 Wuxi Biologics' Share in Global Biologics Outsourcing Market

7.1.3 Global Biologics Outsourcing Market Share by Company

7.2 China

7.2.1 China Biologics Outsourcing Market Share by Company



8. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

8.1 Lonza Group AG

8.2 Wuxi Biologics

8.3 Boehringer Ingelheim

8.4 Catalent Inc.

8.5 Abzena Limited

8.6 Thermo Fisher



