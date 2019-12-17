Company Announcement no. 43/2019
SimCorp A/S has scheduled the following dates in 2020 for the Annual General Meeting, payout of dividend and release of financial reports.
|February 5, 2020
|Publication of Annual Report 2019 (early morning)
|February 10, 2020
|Deadline for submission by shareholders of SimCorp of resolutions to be considered by the Annual General Meeting 2020
|March 24, 2020
|Annual General Meeting 2020
|March 27, 2020
|Expected date for payout of dividend
|May 19, 2020
|Publication of interim financial report Q1 2020 (early morning)
|August 12, 2020
|Publication of interim financial report H1 2020 (early morning)
|November 12, 2020
|Publication of interim financial report 9M 2020 (early morning)
All times are CET
Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:
Michael Rosenvold, Chief Financial Officer, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 6858, +45 5235 0000)
Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)
SimCorp A/S
Koebenhavn, DENMARK
