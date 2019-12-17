Company Announcement no. 43/2019

SimCorp A/S has scheduled the following dates in 2020 for the Annual General Meeting, payout of dividend and release of financial reports.

February 5, 2020 Publication of Annual Report 2019 (early morning)



February 10, 2020 Deadline for submission by shareholders of SimCorp of resolutions to be considered by the Annual General Meeting 2020



March 24, 2020 Annual General Meeting 2020



March 27, 2020 Expected date for payout of dividend



May 19, 2020 Publication of interim financial report Q1 2020 (early morning)



August 12, 2020 Publication of interim financial report H1 2020 (early morning)



November 12, 2020 Publication of interim financial report 9M 2020 (early morning)

All times are CET





Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Michael Rosenvold, Chief Financial Officer, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 6858, +45 5235 0000)

Anders Hjort, Head of Investor Relations, SimCorp A/S (+45 3544 8822, +45 2892 8881)