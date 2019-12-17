Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Impact of Drug Compounding on Pharma" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Drug compounding meets unmet clinical needs, widens therapy choice and expands patient access to medicines. What are the lessons and opportunities for pharma?
Drug compounding is a fast-growing sector meeting the needs of physicians and patients who are not well served by standardised pharmaceutical products. Driven by the growing trend towards personalised medicines and employing advanced formulation and drug delivery platforms, drug compounding companies are delivering for patients who cannot be treated with a regulatory approved product, or those needing specific formulations. In addition, they provide medicines that have been discontinued by the pharmaceutical manufacturer and play a crucial role in speciality medicines with short shelf lives which must be reconstituted prior to use.
Drug compounding is a progressive and engaged sector with a direct physician/patient relationship - what can pharma learn and what opportunities are there? In The Impact of Drug Compounding on Pharma, we interviewed leading drug compounding experts to help you understand the key touchpoints where the industry can engage and benefit.
