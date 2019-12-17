Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple Myeloma: Update Bulletin # 3" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This edition presents key opinion leader (KOL) views on recent developments in the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).
Topics covered include KOL views on Karyopharm Therapeutics' submission, in January 2019, of a marketing authorisation application to the EMA with respect to selinexor (a first-in-class Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export therapy) for the treatment of penta-refractory MM; this follows the FDA's decision to delay approval pending further data.
KOLs also give their views on the impact on clinical practice of the FDA's approval of a split-dose infusion regimen for the monoclonal antibody Darzalex (daratumumab; Johnson & Johnson).
In addition, KOLs discuss Amgen's presentation, at the 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting, of data from a first-in-human study of the novel bispecific T-cell engager (BiTE) immunotherapy AMG 420, which targets B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA).
