According to latest report “Flat Glass Market by Product (Laminated, Tempered, Basic Float, Insulating), Application (Construction, Automotive), Regional Outlook (North America, Central & South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Post-Soviet States, Middle East, Africa), Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026”, by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of flat glass is predicted to reach $170 billion by 2026. Rising demand for sustainable construction material and changing consumer perceptions towards energy consumption is likely to boost market share.

Some major findings of the flat glass market report include:

The demand for flat glass products in increasing owing to their characteristics such as high durability and economic nature.

Increasing demand for high quality glass in automotive industry owing to stringent regulations and rising safety concerns in likely to augment flat glass market share.

Rising consumer inclination for aesthetically pleasing and minimalistic looking flat glass products is changing outlook towards traditional construction material in outdoor application which is likely to boost market share.

Some of the major flat glass players operating in the market are Saint Gobian Glass, Asahi Glass, PPG industries, Guardian Group, Astro Cam, and NSG Group.

Flat glass is compatible with various photochromatic and laminated coatings which helps in product differentiation and is likely to boost market demand.

Market players are rapidly investing in R&D to gain competitive edge in the market by manufacturing low cost and high durability flat glass products within stringent safety regulations which is likely to boost flat glass market value.

Stringent regulations in Europe & North America towards the use of flat glass derivatives to reduce mortality rates from automotive accidents is likely to boost market share.

Companies are engaged in rapidly acquiring firms to boost regional presence and strengthen distribution network which may augment the market size.

Market players are engaged in rapid acquisition and collaboration activities to diversify product portfolio and capture untapped markets.

Rapid construction & renovation activities owing to easy availability of housing loans and increasing inclination in millennials to own personal property is likely to boost flat glass market revenue. Flat glass is widely used in exterior and interior constriction owing to high strength, flexibility to shape in desired form, and compatibility with various hues and photochromatic coatings. Growing trends towards replacing brick, cement and granite in building exteriors in residential construction is likely favor the industry growth. Flourishing construction industry due to increasing investments and rising construction & renovation spending mainly in developing economies is likely to drive market growth thereby stimulating product demand.

The flat glass market in North America is likely to increase owing to stringent regulations in automobile manufacturing and rising concerns on safety norms. It is widely utilized in manufacturing taillights, windshield, and windows as it breaks in small & blunt pieces and possess high strength & resistance against environmental susceptibilities. It is also compatible with insulting panels in luxury vehicles which is likely to boost market share owing to rising disposable income and increasing demand for high performance vehicles.

Several market players are engaged in R&D investments, collaborations and rapidly acquiring small firms to boost reginal presence to gain competitive advantage. Companies are trying to manufacture high strength flat products with additional features like high UV filtering, enhanced photochromatic protection, and increased susceptibility to acid rain & chemicals which is likely to foster market share.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Flat Glass Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2015 - 2026

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Vendor matrix

3.3.2 Distribution channel analysis

3.4 Raw material insights

3.4.1 Soda ash

3.4.2 Limestone

3.4.3 Dolomite

3.4.4 Feldspar

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.5.1 U.S.

3.5.2 Europe

3.6 Technology insights

3.6.1 Vacuum Insulated Glass Technology

3.6.2 Sage Glass Technology

3.6.3 Float Glass Technology

3.6.4 Corning Gorilla Glass

3.6.5 LCD Technology

3.6.6 Thermochromic Technology

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8 Cost structure analysis

3.8.1 Raw material breakup (% range)

3.8.2 Annual production cost (% range)

3.9 Growth potential analysis, 2018

3.10 Porter’s analysis

3.11 Company market share analysis, 2018

3.11.1 North America company market share analysis, 2018

3.11.2 Europe company market share analysis, 2018

3.11.3 Asia Pacific company market share analysis, 2018

3.11.4 CSA company market share analysis, 2018

3.11.5 MEA company market share analysis, 2018

3.11.1 Strategy dashboard

3.12 PESTEL analysis

3.13 Spacers and sealing materials used in insulating glass for specific products

3.13.1 Spacer bars

3.13.2 Sealants

3.14 Qualitative analysis for types of insulation glass

3.14.1 Single pane

3.14.2 Double pane

3.14.3 Triple pane

3.15 Regional glass production automation trends (% range)

3.15.1 North America

3.15.2 Europe

3.15.3 Post-Soviet States

3.15.4 China

3.15.5 Indian sub-continent

3.15.6 Oceania

3.15.7 Middle East

3.15.8 Africa

3.16 Insulating glass structure in key regions

3.17 Float plant production

3.17.1 AGC

3.17.2 Euroglas Polska

3.17.3 Guardian Industries

3.17.4 Saint Gobain

3.17.5 HNG float glass

3.17.6 Gold Plus Glass

3.17.7 Pilkington (NSG)

