Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Real-World Data Capabilities: Benchmarking Pharma Companies (2019)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Are you fully and efficiently exploiting real-world data across your business?
The impact of real-world data (RWD) is growing but few companies are fully exploiting its potential across all clinical and commercial areas. While most companies are focusing their RWD efforts towards meeting the evidence requirements of payers, RWD is also being used to define clinical research and optimize market access and commercialization strategies.
As advancing digital technologies open new ways to integrate and interrogate structured and unstructured data, pharma must continue to invest in their RWD capabilities and overcome the internal and external barriers to progress.
In Real-World Data Capabilities: Benchmarking Pharma Companies (2019), experienced RWD executives from leading companies such as Pfizer, Sanofi, J&J, and Teva assess current RWD applications and identify the data collection, technology and evaluation capabilities that are essential to realizing the full value of RWD.
RWD experts tackle key questions:
Case studies included:
What to expect:
