Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Syngas & Derivatives Market by Production Technology, Gasifier Type, Feedstock (Coal, Natural Gas, Petroleum Byproducts, Biomass/Waste), Application (Chemicals, Fuel, and Electricity), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The syngas & derivatives market was recorded at 2,34,680 MWth in 2018 and is projected to reach 5,01,932 MWth by 2024, at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period. Rising environmental concerns have been the major drivers for the growth of the syngas & derivatives market in order to provide alternative methods of fuel production.
Biomass/waste segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the syngas & derivatives market between 2019 and 2024
Biomass/waste is projected to be the fastest-growing feedstock segment in the syngas & derivatives market during the forecast period. Biomass and organic wastes are considered as renewable feedstocks that are available in high quantities in many countries. The application of biomass and organic wastes in the production of syngas & derivatives produces clean and renewable energy and reduces landfills to a great extent. The adoption of biomass/waste feedstock in the syngas & derivatives market is in the nascent stage. With increasingly stringent environmental regulations in developed countries, the biomass/waste segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.
Chemicals segment contributed to the highest volume in the syngas & derivatives market
The chemicals segment is estimated to lead the syngas & derivatives market in 2019, due to rising demand for syngas & derivatives such as methanol, ammonia, and FT synthesis products for the production of chemical intermediates. Chemicals such as methanol are used as an intermediate for the synthesis of many chemicals as well as in fuels. Ammonia being the major chemical used in the production of fertilizers is the prime reason for the growth of the chemicals segment for the syngas & derivatives market.
Based on the region, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the syngas & derivatives market between 2019 and 2024
The syngas & derivatives market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. China accounted for the major share of the global syngas & derivatives market in 2018, which is driving the growth of the Asia Pacific region. China, India, and Japan are the lucrative markets for syngas & derivatives in the Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to increasing demand for syngas & derivatives from the region's chemical, fuel, and electricity industries, particularly in China and India.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report
From an insight perspective, this report focuses on various levels of analyses, such as industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles. With these insights, the study discusses the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging & high-growth segments, high-growth regions, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the syngas & derivatives market.
The report provides insights on the following:
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Syngas & Derivatives Market
4.2 Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Feedstock & Application
4.3 Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electricity
5.2.1.2 Environmental Regulations to Drive the Adoption of Clean Technology
5.2.1.3 Combined Production of Chemicals, Fuels, and Power and Feedstock Flexibility
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Significant Capital Investment
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Hydrogen as a Clean Fuel in Transportation
5.2.3.2 Adoption of Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) Process
5.2.3.3 Reducing Dependency on Crude Oil and Fuels
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Safety Concerns Over Syngas Technologies and Derivatives
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
5.4.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators
5.5.1 Energy & Power
5.5.2 Chemicals
6 Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Production Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Steam Reforming
6.3 Partial Oxidation
6.4 Autothermal Reforming
6.5 Biomass Gasification
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Plasma Gasification
6.6.2 Heat Exchange Reforming
6.6.3 Underground Coal Gasification (UCG)
7 Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Gasifier Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fixed (Moving) Bed Gasifier
7.3 Entrained Flow Gasifier
7.4 Fluidized Bed Gasifier
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Advanced Coal Gasifier
7.5.2 Plasma Arc Gasifier
7.5.3 Black Liquor Gasifier
8 Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Feedstock
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Coal
8.2.1 Asia Pacific is the Largest Market for Coal-Based Syngas & Derivatives
8.3 Natural Gas
8.3.1 Natural Gas-Based Syngas is A Substitute for Conventional Fuel
8.4 Petroleum Byproducts
8.4.1 High Availability of Petroleum Byproducts in Asia Pacific is Expected to Drive Growth of the Syngas & Derivatives Market
8.5 Biomass/Waste
8.5.1 Increasing Focus on Clean Energy Generation Drives Growth of Biomass/Waste Segment
8.6 Others
8.6.1 High Demand for Syngas Derived From Petcoke in Asia Pacific is Expected to Drive the Other Feedstock Segment
9 Syngas & Derivatives Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Chemicals
9.2.1 Methanol
9.2.1.1 Methanol Used as Natural Gas as Well as Feedstock Makes It an Important Chemical for Syngas Production
9.2.2 Ammonia
9.2.2.1 Growing Agricultural and Fertilizer Industries in China and India Drive Growth of the Ammonia Segment
9.2.3 FT Synthesis Products
9.2.3.1 Flexibility is One of the Major Benefits That Drives the FT Synthesis Products Market
9.3 Fuel
9.3.1 Liquid Fuels
9.3.1.1 Gasoline and Diesel Prepared From Syngas Can Help Store and Transport Energy
9.3.2 Gaseous Fuels
9.3.2.1 Acute Natural Gas Demand Expected to Create Dependency on Gaseous Fuels Produced From Syngas
9.4 Electricity
9.4.1 Hydrogen
9.4.1.1 Demand for Hydrogen as an Alternative to Fossil Fuel, Coal, and Natural Gas Projected to Increase Significantly
9.4.2 Direct Syngas Consumption
9.4.2.1 Growing Environmental Hazards Make Direct Syngas Consumption and Utilization A Favorable Alternative
10 Regional Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific
10.3 Europe
10.4 North America
10.5 Middle East & Africa
10.6 South America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
11.2.1 Visionary Leaders
11.2.2 Innovators
11.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators
11.2.4 Emerging Companies
11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio
11.4 Business Strategy Excellence
11.5 Market Share of Key Players in the Syngas & Derivatives Market
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Sasol Limited
12.1.1 Business Overview
12.1.2 Products Offered
12.1.3 Recent Developments
12.1.4 SWOT Analysis
12.1.5 Winning Imperatives
12.1.6 Current Focus and Strategies
12.1.7 Sasol's Right to Win
12.2 Haldor Topsoe A/S
12.3 Air Liquide S.A.
12.4 Siemens AG
12.5 Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
12.6 KBR Inc.
12.7 Linde PLC
12.8 BASF SE
12.9 Technipfmc PLC
12.10 Mcdermott International, Inc.
12.11 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.
12.12 Chiyoda Corporation
12.13 Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc.
12.14 Yara International Asa
12.15 Methanex Corporation
12.16 CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
12.17 The DOW Chemical Company
12.18 John Wood Group PLC
12.19 Other Key Players
12.19.1 Syngas Technology LLC (SGT)
12.19.2 KT - Kinetics Technology SPA
12.19.3 Oxea GmbH
12.19.4 Caloric Anlagenbau GmbH
12.19.5 IHI E&C International Corporation
12.19.6 Syngas Products Holdings Limited
12.19.7 Membrane Technology and Research, Inc.
