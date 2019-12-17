Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plant-based Protein Market by Type (Isolates, Concentrates, Protein Flour), Application (Protein Beverages, Dairy Alternatives, Meat Alternatives, Protein Bars, Processed Meat, Poultry & Seafood, Bakery Product), Source, and Region - Global Forecast to 20" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plant-based protein market is estimated to be valued at USD 18.5 billion in 2019 and is likely to reach USD 40.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.

The market is experiencing positive growth worldwide. In the North American region, high growth is expected due to increase in population, with improving economic conditions, and growth in concerns toward health has led to a rise in the demand for nutritional food and healthy diets in the region. Owing to these factors, the market in the North American region is projected to grow at a significant rate.



The soy segment in plant-based protein market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019



Based on the source, the soy segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the plant-based protein market in 2019. This segment is driven by the increasing popularity and rising demand for a high-protein diet among individuals. Soy protein helps to reduce the cholesterol level, improve metabolism, bone mineral density, and also reduce the risk of cancer. Soy protein isolates are used in applications such as nutritional bars, meat alternatives, bakery products, sports nutrition products, and beverages.



The isolates segment in the plant-based protein market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019



Based on type, protein isolates contain a higher amount of protein along with greater digestibility. Isolates are demanded widely in protein and nutrition-oriented applications such as sports nutrition, protein beverages, and nutrition supplements. In recent years, they have been required more from athletes, bodybuilders, vegetarians, and have gained wide application in various beverages and dairy products, due to their different functional properties.



The protein beverage segment in the plant-based protein market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019



Consumers are continually demanding beverages that provide sensory taste as well as nutritional benefits. The rise in the adoption of plant-based protein food & beverages owing to the awareness among consumers about the benefits offered by a plant-based diet is one of the major factors spurring the demand of plant-based protein beverages across the world. Moreover, in response to this trend, leading plant protein producers are introducing new and high-protein sources in the global market. For instance, DuPont Nutrition & Health expanded its plant-based protein product range with a new pea protein for beverages called TRUPRO 2000 Pea Protein in October 2018.



The North American plant-based protein market is projected to witness significant growth



The presence of leading plant-based protein companies in North America, along with the availability of a variety of plant-based protein products that are made of different sources such as soy, wheat, pea, canola, and rice, is a key factor driving the North America plant-based protein market. According to the news website, South China Morning Post, the number of new US food and beverage products that mentioned plant-based grew by 268% between 2012 and 2018, which drove the demand for plant-based protein products in the region. Furthermore, consumers in the region are incorporating plant-based protein products in their daily routine diets, owing to the health concerns related to the consumption of animal protein products.



Leading players profiled in this report: This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the plant-based protein market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill Inc. (US), ADM (US), DuPont Danisco (US), Glanbia (Ireland), Kerry Group (Ireland), Tate & Lyle (UK), Ingredion Inc. (US), Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Sotexpro S.A (France), Axiom Foods (US), and The Scoular Company (US).



Research Coverage: The report segments the plant-based protein market based on source, application, type, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses - competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles - which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global plant-based high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Plant-Based Protein Market

4.2 Plant-Based Protein Market, By Region

4.3 Plant-Based Protein Market, By Application

4.4 Asia Pacific: Plant-Based Protein Market, By Source & Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Trend of Health and Sustainability

5.2.1.2 Innovations in Terms of Integrating Plant-Based Proteins With Meat and Poultry Products

5.2.1.3 Increase in Cases of Lactose Intolerance and Milk Allergies

5.2.1.4 Growth in Investments in Plant-Based Food Businesses

5.2.1.5 Social Media Trends to Sway More Consumers Toward Plant-Based Proteins

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Allergies Associated With Plant-Based Protein Sources Such as Soy and Wheat

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Constant Rise in Demand for Food With Organic Ingredients

5.2.3.2 Immense Opportunity in the Need for Alternative Solutions to Meet the Increasing Meat Demand

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increase in Production of and Adulteration With Genetically Modified (GM) Soybean

5.2.4.2 Unpleasant Flavor of Soy Products

5.3 Regulatory Framework

5.3.1 Burning Issues Regarding Protein Intake



6 Plant-Based Protein Market, By Source

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Soy

6.2.1 Significant Rise in Demand for Soy as an Alternative to Meat Protein Sources

6.3 Wheat

6.3.1 Consumption of Wheat Protein to Be the Highest in Europe as Compared to Other Regions

6.4 Pea

6.4.1 Rise in Demand for Plant-Based Meat and Healthy Food Products to Drive This Segment

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Increase in Awareness Regarding Various Benefits Associated With the Consumption of Oats



7 Plant-Based Protein Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Protein Beverages

7.2.1 Growth in Awareness of the Benefits of Protein in their Diets

7.3 Dairy Alternatives

7.3.1 Higher Demand for Dairy Alternatives That Provide A Sensory Taste as Well as Nutritional Benefits

7.4 Meat Alternatives

7.4.1 Shift in Consumption Patterns in the North American Region Toward Meat-Free Products

7.5 Protein Bars

7.5.1 Owing to the High Nutrition Levels, Protein Bars are Gaining Importance Among Health-Conscious Consumers

7.6 Nutrition Supplements

7.6.1 Application of Plant-Based Proteins in Nutrition Supplements Attributed to their High Amino Acid Profile

7.7 Processed Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

7.7.1 Pea Proteins are Used By Processed Meat Manufacturers as A More Economical Replacement for Animal Meat

7.8 Bakery Products

7.8.1 Growth in Trend of Natural Nutrition, Healthy Living, and Organic Products has Significantly Fueled the Demand for Plant-Based Proteins

7.9 Convenience Food

7.9.1 Increase in Health Consciousness and Obesity Levels Have Compelled Consumers to Focus on Healthy Diets

7.1 Sports Nutrition

7.10.1 Protein Powders, Which are A Mainstay of Sports Nutrition Products, are in High Demand



8 Plant-Based Protein Market, By Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Isolates

8.2.1 Isolates to Witness High Growth Due to the Rising Awareness About Healthy Food Habits Among Consumers

8.3 Concentrates

8.3.1 Concentrates to Witness High Demand From the North American Packaged Food & Beverage Sector

8.4 Protein Flour

8.4.1 Fast-Paced Lifestyles in Developed and Developing Countries Drive the Demand for Protein Flour in Several Food Applications



9 Plant-Based Protein Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 RoW



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.2.4 Emerging Companies

10.3 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 New Product Launches & Approvals

10.4.2 Expansions & Investments

10.4.3 Acquisitions

10.4.4 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Glanbia

11.2 Cargill

11.3 ADM

11.4 DowDuPont

11.5 Kerry

11.6 Ingredion

11.7 Tate & Lyle

11.8 Royal DSM

11.9 Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

11.10 The Scoular Company

11.11 Axiom Foods

11.12 Sotexpro S.A.



