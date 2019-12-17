Covington, Kentucky, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Ashland will change the manner in which it manages the business, moving from a functionally-led organization to a business-unit focused organization. This change recognizes that we have a diverse portfolio of businesses with different value propositions for the markets we serve. These changes will enable us to align our business models, resources and cost structure to the specific needs of each business unit and create greater ownership and accountability for both short- and long-term performance. We also plan to align incentive rewards with business-unit performance.

Ashland plans to organize around three primary external-reporting segments and a Corporate reporting segment. Each primary segment will serve certain business units as outlined below.

Segment Consumer Specialties Industrial Specialties Intermediates & Solvents Corporate Business Units Life Sciences

Personal Care & Household Specialty Additives

Performance Adhesives Intermediates & Solvents

The Life Sciences business unit will include Pharma and Health & Wellness. Specialty Additives will include Coatings and Performance Specialties. Intermediates & Solvents will report the results of our Lima, Ohio facility. Our Corporate reporting segment will hold our corporate governance activities and certain legacy matters.

We plan to implement the core changes during the second quarter of fiscal 2020, aligning resources, leadership teams, operations, incentives, and financial reporting. Throughout the quarter, the new teams will begin to review and define their respective strategy, business model and cost structure.

We will provide an update on this process and more detail during our December quarter earnings call in January 2020.

About Ashland

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ASH) is a premier global specialty materials company serving customers in a wide range of consumer and industrial markets, including adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care and pharmaceutical. At Ashland, we are approximately 4,700 passionate, tenacious solvers – from renowned scientists and research chemists to talented engineers and plant operators – who thrive on developing practical, innovative and elegant solutions to complex problems for customers in more than 100 countries. Visit ashland.com to learn more.

