Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Sequencing Market by Type (Consumables, NGS Platform, Software), Sequencing Type (Whole Genome, Targeted), Technology (Sequencing by Synthesis, Sequencing by Ligation), Application (Clinical, Research), End User - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global next-generation sequencing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.7% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $14.6 billion by 2025.
The factors such as technological advancements in sequencing procedures, the surge in genome mapping programs, and the increase in drug discovery platforms demanding NGS technology - are driving the growth of the global next-generation sequencing market. Moreover, growing government initiatives for large-scale genomic sequencing projects and the emergence of cloud computing as a potential data management service supports the growth of this market. However, the lack of skilled professionals hinders the adoption of NGS solutions, thereby restricting the growth of this market.
NGS Consumables segment is estimated to command the largest share of the global next-generation sequencing market in 2019 and expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period mainly due to the increasing use of sequencing reagents and kits for diagnostic procedures in diagnostic laboratories and recurrent use of consumables while sequencing procedures.
The next-generation sequencing market for clinical diagnostic laboratories (end-user segment) segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall NGS sequencing market in 2019. This is attributed to the increasing volume of diagnostic procedures performed in clinical diagnostic laboratories, growing adoption of next-generation sequencing products, and high inclination towards genetic analysis in clinical diagnosis to provide tailored treatments.
An in-depth analysis of the geographical scenario of the next-generation sequencing market provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America region is estimated to command the largest share of the global next-generation sequencing market in 2019, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The large share of North America is mainly attributed to the easy availability of new technologies in the region, increasing research activities to assist the development of personalized medicine, availability of skilled professionals, and the presence of key players.
Key players operating in the global next-generation sequencing market are Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Qiagen N.V. (Netherlands), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), 10X Genomics, Inc. (U.S.), Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd (U.K.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), GenapSys, Inc. (U.S.), New England Biolabs, Inc. (U.S.), PierianDx (U.S.), and BGI Genomics (China).
Key questions answered in the report:
Scope of the Report
Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Type
Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Sequencing Type
Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Technology
Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Application
Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by End User
Next-Generation Sequencing Market, by Geography
