ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage , a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions, today announced a new partnership with Jobvite , the leading talent acquisition-focused suite that powers a marketing-first recruiting approach. Jobvite helps clients to recruit, source and onboard new talent faster. By joining the Jobvite Marketplace, First Advantage will streamline, expedite and augment screening and monitoring for Jobvite customers.



“Integration into the Jobvite Marketplace will broaden the reach of First Advantage’s comprehensive screening capabilities and solutions, improving the hiring process for end users,” said Joe Jaeger, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President for First Advantage. “Leveraging the demonstrated strength and industry expertise of First Advantage will help companies optimize their recruiting practices with greater accuracy, efficiency and quality.”

“Like Jobvite, First Advantage utilizes top tier technology and analytics capabilities to deliver the best in recruiting and hiring,” said Peter Clare, SVP Customers and Operations, for Jobvite. “We are pleased to partner with First Advantage and provide industry-leading screening expertise to our customers.”

First Advantage brings convenience to the hiring process by streamlining background screening. By electronically capturing and digitizing candidate information with artificial intelligence-enhanced data validation, First Advantage reduces data input inaccuracies, decreasing time to hire. Sharing status updates in near real-time, First Advantage improves the candidate experience for Jobvite customers, delivering accurate, up-to-date information throughout the lifecycle of a background screening or drug screening order.

To learn more about First Advantage as part of the Jobvite Marketplace, visit https://www.jobvite.com/marketplace .

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com .

About Jobvite

Jobvite is leading the next wave of talent acquisition innovation with a candidate-centric recruiting model that helps companies engage candidates with meaningful experiences at the right time, in the right way, from first look to first day. The Jobvite Platform infuses automation and intelligence into today’s expanded recruiting cycle to increase the speed, quality, and cost-effectiveness of talent acquisition. Focused exclusively on recruiting software since 2006 and headquartered in Silicon Valley, Jobvite serves thousands of customers including Ingram Micro, Schneider Electric, Premise Health, Zappos.com, and Blizzard Entertainment. Jobvite continues to empower companies to provide an even richer hiring experience with its recent acquisitions of Talemetry, RolePoint and Canvas – enabling hiring teams to source, engage, hire, onboard, and retain top talent with one end-to-end platform.