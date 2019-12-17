DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 December 2019, 14:00 pm EET



As previously announced, Telenor Finland Holding Oy ("Telenor") has on 11 October 2019 commenced mandatory redemption proceedings in respect of DNA Plc's ("DNA") minority shares by applying for arbitration proceedings to be initiated in accordance with Chapter 18, Section 4 of the Finnish Companies Act in order to redeem the remaining shares in DNA.

The Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has today appointed an arbitral tribunal consisting of three arbitrators for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of the remaining shares in DNA. The arbitral tribunal comprises chairman of the arbitral tribunal Seppo Villa, attorney-at-law Niina Palaja and attorney-at-law Markus Manninen.

DNA Plc

