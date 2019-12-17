Creekside IX was one of the properties included in the SSEP disposition. Creekside IX, a 652,195 SF Class A distribution facility is located in the master-planned Creekside Industrial Center in Columbus, Ohio.

DALLAS, TX, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealy Strategic Equity Partners, LP (“SSEP”), an investment fund sponsored by Sealy & Company, announced today that it has completed a $908.5 million transaction with DRA Advisors, a New York-based investment advisor. The disposition represents 16.3-million of the 18.1-million-square-foot SSEP industrial-property portfolio and includes 106 industrial buildings. Proceeds from the sale are expected to be distributed to SSEP investors in January 2020. SSEP plans to sell the remaining portfolio assets in the first half of 2020, with additional liquidating distributions to follow.

The transaction includes 106 industrial warehouse buildings which were acquired by SSEP between November 2012 and December 2018. With a concentration in known distribution hubs, the properties are located in 16 markets across the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest.

“Since the 1970s, we have invested in select industrial properties in search of quality risk-adjusted returns,” said Michael Sealy, Executive Vice President - Capital Markets for Sealy & Company. “We believe those opportunities exist today, and may continue for some time into the future.”

CBRE National Partners served as lead real estate advisor to SSEP on the transaction. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC served as lead financial advisor to SSEP. KeyBanc Capital Markets also acted as financial advisor to SSEP. Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP served as legal counsel to SSEP.

About Sealy Strategic Equity Partners

Sealy Strategic Equity Partners, LP owns a diverse portfolio of industrial real estate investments throughout the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest. SSEP is sponsored by Sealy & Company, a fully integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company that is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouse, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy & Company provides a full-service platform for individuals and institutional investors.

Kayte Hollowell, Director - Marketing Sealy & Company 318.698.3112 KayteH@Sealynet.com