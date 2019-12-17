Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Home Platforms for Health" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As changing demographics drive the market for independent living solutions, new solutions are entering the market to fulfil market demand.
This report provides an overview of the competitive landscape of independent living and connected health platforms in the smart home.
Key Questions Answered
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Summary
1.1 Purpose of Report
1.2 Key Burning Questions Addressed by this Research
1.3 Research Approach/Sources
2. Trends Driving the Connected Health Market
2.1 Transformation of Healthcare Delivery
2.2 Consumer Demand for Connected Health Solutions
2.2.1 Telemedicine and On-demand Virtual Care Services
2.2.2 Connected Medical Devices and Consumer Fitness Products
2.2.3 Independent Living Solutions
2.3 Smart Home Platforms and Connected Health
2.3.1 Platform Strategies
2.3.2 Converging Industries
2.4 Channel Opportunities for Connected Health Solutions
2.4.1 Retail
2.4.2 Builder and New Construction
2.4.3 Broadband and Wireless Service Providers
3. Competitive Landscape and Use Cases for Connected Health
3.1 Independent Living
3.1.1 Leading Use Cases
3.1.2 Featured Market Players
3.2 Chronic Disease Management
3.2.1 Leading Use Cases
3.2.2 Featured Market Players
3.3 Virtual Care and Telemedicine
3.3.1 Leading Use Cases
3.3.2 Featured Market Players
3.4 Fitness and Wellness
3.4.1 Leading Use Cases
3.4.2 Featured Market Players
4. Integration Challenges: Smart Home and Connected Health
5. Implications and Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
