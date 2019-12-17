Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Credit Card Collections: The Foundation for Safe and Sound Card Portfolio Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research report focuses on strategies to improve credit card collection at each stage of credit card delinquency.
The report, the second in a series of three on collections, explains the importance of preparing collections operations for the next economic cycle, a downturn that is long overdue. It also gives an overview of the U.S. revolving debt market and defines strategies for each stage of credit card delinquency.
This report complements an earlier report on back-end collections, Credit Card Charge-Off Collections Takes Brains not Brawn. The pair give credit card managers a comprehensive view of credit card collections from cradle to grave. A forthcoming report in early 2020 will discuss underlying technologies that support this market space and will compare the vendors listed in this report.
The United States market is long overdue for a recession. Unemployment levels are low, gasoline is cheap, inflation is at bay, but the indicators have been good for too long, comments the author of the research report. Experience shows that the best time to hone collections is when times are good. It is much better to test strategies when you don't need to than have to react as the economy shifts.
Highlights of the research report include:
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Consumer Credit Total Debt Environment
3. Developing Strong Collection Management Practices
4. Supporting Technologies
5. Conclusions
6. References
Companies Mentioned
