New York, NY, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silverline, a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Firm headquartered in New York City, today announced that JP Owens has joined the Financial Services practice as Director, Banking & Lending. In this new role, JP will partner with banks and credit unions to help them identify new ways to leverage technology solutions that drive transformation, growth, and measurable ROI.

JP formerly served as the Director of Digital Product Experience at First Financial Bank, a $14B Cincinnati-based bank, where he led multiple functional teams within the Digital organization and was responsible for vision, delivery, and execution across Digital channels. His expertise in CRM technologies and marketing automation — combined with his leadership in helping translate business requirements into system process and functionality — made him an integral part of shaping and implementing Digital within First Financial Bank’s seamless vision. During his tenure at First Financial Bank, JP took ownership of an org with 200 users and subsequently grew it to 1,600 users, as well as implementing nCino for an additional 450 users. Prior to working for First Financial Bank, JP worked in sports marketing and sales, as well as education.

“I’m excited to have the ability to relate to our clients and help them solve their business challenges with my experience scaling solutions in a growing organization. No matter where banks or credit unions are on their transformation journey, we can help them find areas that present the greatest opportunity to drive outcomes for their organizations and engage their customers in any manner they choose,” said JP Owens, Director, Banking & Lending at Silverline. “I have always felt like I was part of the Silverline family over the years as a client. Silverline never felt like a vendor to me and that is one of the main reasons why I’m thrilled to join such a great team. I am glad to be in a position to develop and grow our clients’ skills and impact their organizations — much as I was able to impact mine.”

“Today banks and credit union's aren't just competing with their peers, but with a myriad of fintechs, retailers, and other businesses offering deposit, payment, and lending services. To remain competitive, banks and credit unions need to upscale their customer experience by providing a highly personalized experience and enable their customers to engage with them using the channels and times they prefer,” said Fred Cadena, VP of Financial Services at Silverline. “I am excited to add JP to the team. His expertise in developing and implementing digital experiences for First Financial will reinforce our ability to bring high-value technical solutions to our banking and credit union clients.”

JP is particularly passionate about speaking to clients and presenting innovative ways to better serve customers through cutting-edge technologies.

