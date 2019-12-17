Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the prepaid card market (value terms) in Indonesia increased at a CAGR of 26.3% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 12.8%, increasing from US$ 5.9 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 9.6 billion by 2023.
This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.
1 About this Report
2 Indonesia Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
2.1 Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
2.1.1 Indonesia Prepaid Card - load value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
2.1.2 Indonesia Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
2.1.3 Indonesia Prepaid Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
2.1.4 Indonesia Prepaid Card - Number of Card Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
2.2 Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2014 - 2023
2.3 Prepaid Card Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segments
2.4 Benchmarking Indonesia Open Loop with Key Global Markets
2.4.1 Global Prepaid Card Industry Snapshot - Top 40 Markets and Hotspots
2.4.2 Prepaid Card Market Opportunity - Global Benchmarking in Value Terms, 2014-2023
2.4.3 Global Prepaid Card Risk Index
2.5 Prepaid Card Fraud Statistics
3 Indonesia Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023
3.1 Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators
3.1.1 Open Loop Prepaid Card - load value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
3.1.2 Open Loop Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
3.1.3 Open Loop Prepaid Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
3.1.4 Open Loop Prepaid Card - Number of Card Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
3.2 Market Share Analysis by Open Loop Prepaid Card Categories
4 Indonesia Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023
4.1 Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators
4.1.1 Closed Loop Prepaid Card - load value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
4.1.2 Closed Loop Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
4.1.3 Closed Loop Prepaid Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
4.1.4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card - Number of Card Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
4.2 Market Share Analysis by Closed Loop Prepaid Card Categories
5 Indonesia Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
5.1 Prepaid Card Spend Analysis by Age Group
5.1.1 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Value Terms
5.1.2 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Volume Terms
5.2 Prepaid Card Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group
5.2.1 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Value Terms
5.2.2 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Volume Terms
5.3 Prepaid Card Transaction Value Analysis by Gender
5.4 Prepaid Card Usage Analysis
5.5 Prepaid Card Analysis by Transaction Size
6 Indonesia Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics
6.1 Spend Analysis by Retail Segment, Value
6.2 Prepaid Penetration by Retail Categories
7 Indonesia Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
8 Indonesia General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
8.1 General Purpose Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
8.2 General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
8.2.1 General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Unbanked / Underbanked Segment, 2014-2023
8.2.2 General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Banked Segment, 2014-2023
9 Indonesia Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
9.1 Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
9.2 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
9.2.1 Open Loop Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
9.2.2 Closed Loop Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
9.3 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
9.3.1 Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis by Retail Consumer Segment
9.3.2 Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis by Corporate Consumer Segment
9.4 Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis
9.5 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories
9.6 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion
9.7 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Card Type
9.8 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location
10 Indonesia Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
11 Indonesia Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
12 Indonesia Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
12.1 Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
12.2 Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
12.2.1 Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
12.2.2 Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
13 Indonesia Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
13.1 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
13.2 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
13.2.1 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Small Scale Business Segment, 2014-2023
13.2.2 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Mid-Tier Business Segment, 2014-2023
13.2.3 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Enterprise Business Segment, 2014-2023
13.2.4 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Government Segment, 2014-2023
14 Indonesia Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
14.1 Payroll Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
14.2 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
14.2.1 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Small Scale Business Segment, 2014-2023
14.2.2 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Mid-Tier Business Segment, 2014-2023
14.2.3 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Enterprise Business Segment, 2014-2023
14.2.4 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Government Segment, 2014-2023
15 Indonesia Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
15.1 Meal Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
15.2 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
15.2.1 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Small Scale Business Segment, 2014-2023
15.2.2 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Mid-Tier Business Segment, 2014-2023
15.2.3 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Enterprise Business Segment, 2014-2023
15.2.4 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Government Segment, 2014-2023
16 Indonesia Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2022
16.1 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2022
16.2 Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
16.2.1 Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Small Scale Business Segment, 2014-2023
16.2.2 Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Mid-Tier Business Segment, 2014-2023
16.2.3 Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Enterprise Business Segment, 2014-2023
17 Indonesia Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
17.1 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
17.2 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
17.2.1 Open Loop Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
17.2.2 Closed Loop Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
17.3 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
17.3.1 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Small Scale Business Segment, 2014-2023
17.3.2 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Mid-Tier Business Segment, 2014-2023
17.3.3 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Enterprise Business Segment, 2014-2023
18 Indonesia Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
18.1 Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023
18.2 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023
18.2.1 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Retail, 2014-2023
18.2.2 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Small Scale Business Segment, 2014-2023
18.2.3 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Mid-Tier Business Segment, 2014-2023
18.2.4 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Enterprise Business Segment, 2014-2023
18.2.5 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast - Government Segment, 2014-2023
19 Indonesia Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
20 Indonesia Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
21 Indonesia Insurance Claims Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
22 Indonesia Fuel, Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023
23 Further Reading
