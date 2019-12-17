SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) shares.

Investors, who purchased shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) in March 2015 or earlier and continue to hold NYSE: CAH shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1 (858) 779 - 1554.

On August 1, 2019, a lawsuit was filed against Cardinal Health, Inc. over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants misled investors by stating that Cordis would benefit from Cardinal's advanced inventory management and supply chain information technology solutions, that Defendants also falsely represented that the Company properly "reserve[d] for inventory obsolescence" and that "[i]nventories presented in the consolidated balance sheets [were] net of reserves for excess and obsolete inventory", and that as a result of these misrepresentations, Cardinal shares traded at artificially inflated prices between March 2, 2015 and May 2, 2018.

