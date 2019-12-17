Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Home Security: Market Sizing and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Numerous new competitors are expanding the market and impacting recurring monthly revenue for security services. Quantifying the market and understanding trends in self-installation, ad hoc and professional monitoring, interactive services, and home control device attachment are essential. This report quantifies trends and explains the forces impacting the residential security market. It includes five-year market forecasts for professional and DIY security market segments.
The purpose of this report is to outline the assumptions, drivers, and inhibitors of the residential security market, as well as provide a five-year forecast for multiple market segments. Companies seeking to enter or better position themselves within the security industry will benefit from understanding the overall volume of security systems in the U.S, the market size, and the addressable opportunity. In addition, the information in this report will help inform critical investment decisions which include product development, pricing strategies, market entry and exit, and potential mergers and acquisitions.
This report focuses on the residential security market and includes the following content:
The key questions addressed and answered in this report include:
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Summary
1.1 Purpose of Report
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Research Approach/Sources
2. Factors Driving or Inhibiting Security System Adoption
3. Overall Residential Security Adoption
4. Professionally Monitored Home Security
4.1 Professional Monitoring by Households
4.2 Average Recurring Monthly Revenue
4.3 Professional Monitoring by Installation Method
4.4 Professional Monitoring by Add-on Services
5. Self-Monitored Home Security
5.1 Self-Monitoring by Households - Units and Percentage
5.2 Recurring Monthly Revenue for Self-Monitored Fee-Based Security
5.3 Self-Monitoring by Installation Method
5.4 Self-Monitoring by Add-on Services
6. Equipment and Monitoring Revenues
7. Forecast Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bz5a19
