NORTHVILLE, Mich., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Phil Eyler, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 18th Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum in Las Vegas, Nev. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. The fireside chat will begin 11:05 am (PT).



There will be a live audio webcast of the fireside chat and a replay will be available for 45 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm’s website at: www.gentherm.com .

