NORTHVILLE, Mich., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), the global market leader and developer of innovative thermal management technologies, today announced that Phil Eyler, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 18th Annual J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum in Las Vegas, Nev. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. The fireside chat will begin 11:05 am (PT).
There will be a live audio webcast of the fireside chat and a replay will be available for 45 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm’s website at: www.gentherm.com.
Investor Contact
Yijing Brentano
investors@gentherm.com
248.308.1702
Media Contact
Melissa Fischer
media@gentherm.com
248.289.9702
About Gentherm
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) is a global developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery thermal management systems, cable systems and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has over 13,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, Canada, China, Hungary, Japan, Korea, North Macedonia, Malta, Mexico, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com.
Gentherm Inc.
Northville, Michigan, UNITED STATES
THRM_LOGO.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: