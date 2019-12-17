Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Centre Landscape 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The aim of the report is to provide a comprehensive overview of Data Centre Pricing across Europe from 600 Data Centre Providers in 17 countries (see coverage below for detailed list of countries covered).



The 2020 report has been comprehensively updated with an extended 5-year forecast from the end of 2019 to the end of 2024.



This new report places more emphasis on Data Centre power (MW) as well as space, with a forecast for pricing per kW as well as standard rack space and per square metre pricing.



The 2020 report also includes the following updates:

An entire list of DC/Facilities in each of the 17 covered countries, with space in m2 and power in MW

Profiles of key players in each market

Expansion and new built plans announced by Data Centres

It also provides more detailed analysis of trends that impact the Data Centre in Europe including the emergence of Cloud computing, SaaS (Software as a Service) and Managed Services.



The report considers the main trends impacting both the Carrier-based Data Centre segment as well as the Carrier Neutral Data Centre segment.



Benefits

A full list of the Data Centre operators covered in the report is provided, approx. 800

Extended 5-year forecast

Only report in the market with comprehensive coverage

Access to Research Analyst following purchase of the report

Key Topics Covered



Coverage per Country

For each of the 17 countries surveyed in the country section of the report TCL provides analysis of the following Key Data Centre statistics for each country which include the following statistics (as of the end of 2019):

The number of Data Centre providers and facilities

The estimated total raised floor space (technical space) in square metres

Average price per standard 19 rack (Euro per month)

Average price per square metre (Euro per month)

Average price per kW (Euro per month)

Countries Covered



Austria

Belgium

Czech Republic

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Netherlands

Norway

Poland

Portugal

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

