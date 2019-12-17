Dublin, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Centre Landscape 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aim of the report is to provide a comprehensive overview of Data Centre Pricing across Europe from 600 Data Centre Providers in 17 countries (see coverage below for detailed list of countries covered).
The 2020 report has been comprehensively updated with an extended 5-year forecast from the end of 2019 to the end of 2024.
This new report places more emphasis on Data Centre power (MW) as well as space, with a forecast for pricing per kW as well as standard rack space and per square metre pricing.
The 2020 report also includes the following updates:
It also provides more detailed analysis of trends that impact the Data Centre in Europe including the emergence of Cloud computing, SaaS (Software as a Service) and Managed Services.
The report considers the main trends impacting both the Carrier-based Data Centre segment as well as the Carrier Neutral Data Centre segment.
Coverage per Country
For each of the 17 countries surveyed in the country section of the report TCL provides analysis of the following Key Data Centre statistics for each country which include the following statistics (as of the end of 2019):
Countries Covered
