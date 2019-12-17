Added new product features, premium support, enhanced customer programs



Introduced simplified pay-as-you-grow billing model

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ubersmith, an INAP (NASDAQ: INAP) company and a global leader in subscription business management software, today reported on progress this year delivering innovation in product features while adding new customers and investing more in partners.

“We’re proud to have released new value to customers and the subscription management market through our version 4.4 and 4.5 releases while enhancing our customer onboarding, customer success, and support services,” said Kurt Daniel, CEO of Ubersmith. “The breadth and depth of Ubersmith’s offering positions us well as organizations worldwide adopt more sophisticated recurring business models and related infrastructure.”

Product Enhancements

In terms of product development, Ubersmith introduced a QuickBooks Online accounting integration covering customers, service plans, invoices, payments, refunds and credits. The data is automatically kept up to date in QuickBooks when updates are made in Ubersmith. In addition, tax rate information kept in Ubersmith is exported to QuickBooks Online to facilitate reporting on tax payments.

A new monthly recurring revenue (MRR) report provides more detailed financial reporting metrics. This helps customers understand the past, current and future growth of their subscription-based businesses by displaying period‑over‑period revenue, along with other key metrics such as new business, expansion, contraction, churn, gross MRR, net MRR, and net growth.

Numerous additional enhancements were made to Ubersmith’s product throughout the year.

Premium Support

The company introduced a new Premium Support subscription offering as a customer option, which adds to what is included in the standard subscription regarding support.

Business Expansion

Customers formally announced in 2019 included:

- Avalo Networks, a rapidly-expanding communications services company based in Knoxville, Tennessee, that streamlines its operations and supports its growth using Ubersmith.

- OSNet, a supplier of internet and telecommunications services based in Puerto Rico, that grew beyond its homegrown billing software and switched to Ubersmith, and then expanded its usage into financial reporting, forecasting and customer support.

- Voxtell, a phone service provider to small and mid-sized businesses that is based in Orlando, Florida, which had a problem with customer-related data spread across different systems and consolidated that using Ubersmith.

Partnerships

Ubersmith has an expanding ecosystem of partners with complementary technologies and services that companies anywhere in the world can leverage. ModulesGarden was announced as a new partner in 2019 to provide development and systems integration services, as well as data migration services from other billing systems to Ubersmith.

Simplified Pricing

The company introduced a new percentage of invoice pricing model that received a strong positive reception from customers. It includes unlimited user, customer, and device access usage to enable customers to maximize their investment in Ubersmith.