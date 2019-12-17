BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share. The dividend is payable on January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019.



About DMC

DMC Global is a diversified holding company. Our innovative businesses provide differentiated products and services to niche industrial and commercial markets around the world. DMC’s objective is to identify well-run businesses and strong management teams and support them with long-term capital and strategic, legal, technology and operating resources. Our approach helps our portfolio companies grow core businesses, launch new initiatives, upgrade technologies and systems to support their long-term strategy, and make acquisitions that improve their competitive positions and expand their markets. DMC’s culture is to foster local innovation versus centralized control, and stand behind our businesses in ways that truly add value. Today, DMC’s portfolio consists of DynaEnergetics and NobelClad, which collectively address the energy, industrial processing and transportation markets. Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC trades on Nasdaq under the symbol “BOOM.” For more information, visit the Company’s website at: http://www.dmcglobal.com .

