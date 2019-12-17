AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. and APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTC Markets: ALDS) (“APPlife”, "the Company”), a business incubator and portfolio manager that invests in and creates e-commerce and cloud-based solutions, announced today that Company CEO, Matt Reid, is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com.



The interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/12-16-19-smallcapvoice-interview-applife-digital-solutions-alds/.

Matt Reid, CEO of APPlife, called into SmallCapvoice.com, Inc. to go over the business model and markets his companies operate in, the achievements for his Company in 2019, and the goals for the Companies in 2020.

Matt Reid stated, “The progress with our current ecommerce projects like B2BCHX, our online service that makes background checks on Chinese companies for small businesses around the world, and Rooster Essentials, our fully customizable men’s subscription service that delivers daily use men’s grooming needs and essential items, are why we were so excited to be speaking with SmallCapVoice.com. We are extremely optimistic about our future with the foundation we have built. Once again, we are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.”

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in San Francisco, CA. and Shanghai, China, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that uses digital technology to create and invests in e-commerce and cloud-based solutions. The Company invests in and creates solutions for work, home life, recreation and research that makes users more productive and more efficient, whether at work, home or traveling the world. APPlife's cloud-based businesses are designed to provide easy-to-use life solutions, often to address everyday issues and needs. They include a wide array of topics and needed services to cover the full marketplace across the spectrum. For more information visit www.applifedigital.com.

For more information on Rooster Essentials and to sign up, visit www.roosteressentials.com.

For more information or to background check a Chinese Company on B2BCHX, visit www.b2bchx.com.

